Rebel's Edge - Analyzing Market News, U, ENVX, WBA, and Dion Sanders

Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Unity launching a dedicated AI marketplace in the Unity Asset Store, Enovix landing a wearable battery contract with the U.S. Army, Brookfield Reinsurance confirming rumors of their plans to acquire American Equity Investment Life, and Walgreens blaming reduced interest in COVID vaccinations for a dismal earnings miss. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about the Dion Sanders and potential Ohtani doppelganger, Jac Caglianone. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

