Prescott Police warns of new over-the-phone scam to coax personal, sensitive info

The Prescott Police Department is warning of a new trending scam that has recently hit the community.

If you receive a text message stating something along the lines of, “Hi there. I have your phone number in my cell phone, but I don’t have your name attached to it. I think you might be an old friend of mine and I wanted to reach out. Can you tell me your name?” Do not respond.

This is simply a ploy for them to get your full name, and in doing so they now have your full name and phone number, which can be used to easily dig up other information connected to you.

All information could be used to scam your accounts or steal your identity.

Prescott Police asks the public to be vigilant with personal information. Some helpful tips include never clicking any links in your text messages or emails, never confirming any information such as social security numbers or bank account numbers over the phone, and never paying for anything with gift cards of any kind.

Simply delete the text or hang up the phone if you think it is a scam.

Information provided by Prescott Police Department.