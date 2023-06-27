New Viral KFC Menu Items Combine Two American Classics

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Arizona gets $1 billion for broadband, part of $43 billion federal program Camp Not-A-Wheeze offers youth with asthma a normal camp experience while educating them on how to manage their chronic disease Chino Valley Police show off new Highway 89 building John McCafferty enjoys conquering peaks; has topped 267 so far Need for long-term water plan, future of Big Chino Water Ranch among top issues at CWAG candidate forum Trio of Republican senators bringing Hobbs’ nominations to a standstill CAFMA knocks down small wildland fire in Prescott Valley PVPD warns against leaving pets in hot vehicles CAFMA extinguishes fire inside Prescott Valley triplex apartment Prescott Council candidates emphasize need to protect Prescott Regional Airport in AVO discussion

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, June 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

New Viral KFC Menu Items Combine Two American Classics

Veronika Bondarenko
Originally Published: June 27, 2023 5:49 p.m.

With Fourth of July weekend a few days away, fast-food chains are tapping into the spirit with promotions inspired by the grill and "red, white and blue" flavors.

In past years, we have seen everything from patriotic donuts from Krispy Kreme (DNUT) - Get Free Report to the Red, White and Blue Freeze from Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report-owned Taco Bell.

DON'T MISS: That Fourth Of July Barbecue May Cost You A Shocking Amount This Year

This summer, fellow Yum! brand Kentucky Fried Chicken is the latest big name to tap into the celebratory spirit. From July 3, KFC locations across the country will start selling the Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich.

Kentucky Fried Chicken

KFC Plays Around With BBQ Flavors, New Blueberry Lemonade

The new menu item will feature the chain's signature breaded fried chicken with smoked bacon, pickles, cheese, fried onion strings and tangy honey barbecue sauce in between two pieces of brioche bun. While launched for Fourth of July, it will be available until August 13 or whenever supplies run out.

"Just like summer, this sandwich is only here for a good time, not a long time, so hurry up to snag this ULTIMATE summer sandwich," KFC said in its announcement for the sandwich that it also calls "BBQ in every bite."

Along with the new sandwich, KFC is launching a new blackberry lemonade as well as a $20 Fill Up Box that gets one four pieces of chicken, 12 Fried Chicken nuggets, fries, four biscuits and a choice of dipping sauces for the combo price.

To promote the new items, the chain is also giving those who order them on through its mobile app or on kfc.com from July 3 to July 9 free delivery as well as the chance to win a trip for two to Aruba. Anyone who buys the chicken sandwich online will receive a link to enter the sweepstakes while 500 people will also win a membership to Going (in the same announcement, KFC said that it is partnering with the flight discount platform.)

KFC's New Menu Items Taps Into Another Viral Fast Food Trend

The Ultimate BBQ Sandwich also taps into another viral trend that began in 2019 when Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report brand Popeyes inadvertently started the "chicken sandwich wars" with its new fried chicken sandwich.

While chains like KFC and Chick-fil-A have served fried chicken between pieces of bread for a lot longer, the unexpected virality of the item has prompted both longtime industry players and even more distant chains like Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Free Report to frantically try to replicate Popeyes' success with their own versions.

While there were some talks that the market has had its fill of fried chicken sandwiches four years later, the trend seems to have only dipped before coming back full force again -- fellow Restaurant Brands chain Burger King just brought back its Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich for another go while Popeyes has over the last year been trying to recenter itself in the discussion with LTOs like the Blackened Cajun Sandwich and Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich.

Industry publication Nation's Restaurant News has also suggested that we "may be in a second phase of the so-called chicken sandwich wars" as the trend "continue[s] to evolve since those initial launches."

Even notoriously menu-conservative McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report has joined the game with the newly-coined McChicken and McCrispy sandwiches.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: