Lordstown Stock Collapses After Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filing, Foxconn Suit

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Chino Valley Police show off new Highway 89 building John McCafferty enjoys conquering peaks; has topped 267 so far Need for long-term water plan, future of Big Chino Water Ranch among top issues at CWAG candidate forum Trio of Republican senators bringing Hobbs’ nominations to a standstill CAFMA knocks down small wildland fire in Prescott Valley PVPD warns against leaving pets in hot vehicles CAFMA extinguishes fire inside Prescott Valley triplex apartment Prescott Council candidates emphasize need to protect Prescott Regional Airport in AVO discussion Multiple remembrances planned for 10-year mark of Granite Mountain Hotshots tragedy Police: woman killed, man critically injured in separate dog attacks in southern Arizona

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, June 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Lordstown Stock Collapses After Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filing, Foxconn Suit

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: June 27, 2023 10:08 a.m.

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) - Get Free Report shares collapsed Tuesday after the electric truckmaker filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after failing to secure an investment from Taiwan-based electronics group Foxconn.

In a filing submitted to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, Lordstown said Foxconn, the world's biggest smartphone assembler and a key supply chain partner to Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report, failed to live up to an agreement to provide $170 million in fund. Foxconn holds an 8.4% stake in the group based on a previous funding around worth around $53 million.

Lordstown's complaint against Foxconn -- formally known as Hon Hai Precision Manufacturing-- alleges that the group, which purchased the truckmaker's Lordstown, Ohio facility at a knock-down price in 2022, acted in "bad faith destroy Lordstown's business" while advancing its own interests.

"As one of the early entrants to the EV industry, we have delivered the Endurance, an innovative and highly-capable EV with significant commercial and retail potential – and had subsequently engaged with Foxconn in a purposeful, strategic partnership to leverage this expertise into a broader EV development platform," said CEO Edward Hightower.

"Despite our best efforts and earnest commitment to the partnership, Foxconn willfully and repeatedly failed to execute on the agreed-upon strategy, leaving us with Chapter 11 as the only viable option to maximize the value of Lordstown's assets for the benefit of our stakeholders," he added. "We will vigorously pursue our litigation claims against Foxconn accordingly."

Lordstown Motors shares were marked 56.24% lower in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $1.21 each.

Lordstown Motors, which suspended the production of its signature Endurance truck earlier this year amid a host of supply chain disruptions, is seeking a buyer for the whole of the business, but hasn't yet established a 'stalking horse', or minimum value bidder.

However, the group said it has "significant" cash on hand, and is debt free, and will continue with its normal operations during the Chapter 11 process.

"We remain confident that an orderly, expedited sale process will maximize value for our stakeholders and enable the talent and technology behind the Endurance to find new and supportive ownership," Hightower said.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: