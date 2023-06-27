Iconic Fast-Food Side Dish Now Sold At Walmart

Wendy's has a few things that make it different from its fast-food hamburger rivals. The most obvious thing is the company's square burgers which were created to make it clear that its patties are fresh and not frozen.

In addition Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report uses those burgers -- the ones that don't sell -- to make its chili. That's a unique side dish that you can't find at key rivals McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report or Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Free Report Burger King.

DON'T MISS: Burger King Menu Brings Back a New Take On a Classic Nationwide

That chili, which has always been a fan favorite, is now sold in cans at grocery stores. It's hard to imagine that the canned version tastes like the in-store variety simply because it's impossible to copy the perpetually cooking, old burger formula.

In general, that's why fast-food favorite haven't made the leap to the grocery store. You could sell McDonald's or Burger King fries for people to make at home, but you can't really duplicate the in-store experience reheating frozen french fries in your oven.

Basically, people will have a certain expectation and a frozen product won't quite given them what they're expecting. Sonic, however, the famed drive-in fast-food chain, has brought its iconic Tots to more than 4,000 Walmart (WMT) - Get Free Report locations.

Sonic Tots are now being sold at Walmart. Image source: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty

Sonic Brings Its Tots to Walmart

While Sonic's Tots are iconic to the company's fanbase, they're not as well-known to most people as McDonald's, or even Burger King or Wendy;s fries. That might work to the company's advantage as people buying the frozen version may have looser expectations than they would for a more familiar product.

Sonic's Tots have already appeared for sale on the Walmart website.

"Crispy on the outside and filled with fluffy potato goodness on the inside, Sonic Tots are cooked to a golden brown and lightly seasoned with a touch of salt to enhance their flavor," the company shared Fast Food Post first reported. "Touted as a true treat for both kids and adults alike, Sonic Tots can be prepared in the oven in as little as 20-25 minutes, or in the air fryer in just 10 minutes."

The Sonic Tots are being sold in a 28 ounce bag for $4.98, according to Walmart's website.

Sonic does plan to bring its Tots to other retailers moving forward and this is not a deal that's exclusive to Walmart.

Walmart Has Mixed News On Pricing

Walmart, like every retailer, has been very conscious of its costs and how that impacts what it charges customers. CEO Doug McMillon spoke about that during his company's first-quarter earnings call.

"In Walmart U.S., general merchandise costs are now lower than a year ago, which is great, but they're still higher than two years ago on like items. In the dry grocery and consumables categories like paper goods, we continue to see high single-digit to low double-digit cost inflation," he said."We all need those prices to come down. The persistently high rates of inflation in these categories lasting for such a long period of time are weighing on some of the families we serve."

McMillon admitted that Walmart does not fully know what to expect in the coming quarters.

"This stubborn inflation in dry grocery and consumables is one of the key factors creating uncertainty for us in the back half of the year because of the cumulative impact on discretionary spending and other categories, specifically general merchandise," he added.