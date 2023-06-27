GM CEO Says New Deal Saved the Company $400 Million
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report has seemingly been cemented as the leader in EVs in recent weeks through a series of significant partnership deals with the likes of Ford, General Motors and Rivian. The result is that the customers of these brands will be gaining access to Tesla's expansive network of Superchargers across North America, a move that addressed one of the biggest obstacles to EV adoption -- range -- in a big way.
Beyond being a positive for (GM) - Get Free Report customers, CEO Mary Barra told CNBC that the deal was huge for the company, saving GM $400 million.
DON'T MISS: Big Tesla Rival Latest to Partner Up With The EV Leaders
"We saw this as an opportunity for General Motors. We were able to save $400 million," Barra said. "I think one of the things our industry could do is partner more. We've done partnership deals with Ford in the past, we partner on many things with Honda. I think our industry could be even more efficient."
The partnership, which Barra herself kicked off by texting Tesla CEO Elon Musk, came less than two weeks after Ford got the ball rolling with a similar announcement.
"I think what was important there is GM customers had access to about 13,000 chargers in the U.S. That doubled it," Barra said.
More Tesla:
- Why Tesla Stock Is Going Through the Roof -- And Where It Could Go Next
- Elon Musk's Latest Tesla Announcement Could Shake Up the Entire EV Industry
- Elon Musk Has a 'Purity' Around Motivation For Game-Changing EV Deal
Barra, who acknowledged Tesla as the EV market's leader just days before the partnership was announced, added that GM is on the way to experiencing a bit of EV profitability.
"We're on track for 2025 to be in that low mid-single digits. A lot of it is going to rely on continuing to improve battery chemistry and getting cost out of the battery because that's where the cost opportunity is," Barra said. "We're going to drive to profitability as quickly as possible. I think we're going to see profitability even in those affordable vehicles more quickly than anyone's expecting."
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- DeSantis Takes a New Shot at Disney (Beyond Disney World)
- Tests show bear that mauled man to death was in good health, not rabid
- Suspect arrested after attempted armed robbery in Prescott
- Delta Flight Canceled After Pilot's Arrest Ahead of Scheduled Takeoff
- A Walgreens Pharmacist Denied Customer's Essential Medication for Contentious Reason
- Former SNL Star Fires Back On Garth Brooks' Bud Light Stance
- Popular Las Vegas Strip Attraction Gets a Stay of Execution
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Need2Know: Bosa Donuts opens in Prescott Valley; Art Hive collective now open on Cortez Street; Clarion Pointe cuts ribbon on Prescott Valley hotel
- Prescott’s annual fireworks, celebration scheduled at Watson Lake Saturday, July 1
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- UPDATE: ADOT shows Highway 89 open, but now brush fire north of Drake
- DeSantis Takes a New Shot at Disney (Beyond Disney World)
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Two high-profile Prescott intersections get green light for new traffic signals
- Master plan for home of ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’ to benefit Prescott, Arizona
- Obituary: Brianna Jo Borgen
- Bear sighted in Prescott Valley, town reports
- AZGFD lethally removes fourth mountain lion to conclude operation
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: