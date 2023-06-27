General Motors Has Answer to Ford Lightning and Tesla Cybertruck

Competition among the electric vehicle industry's top manufacturers is about to accelerate in the work truck category as companies begin to produce and deliver some of their first models to market.

The all-electric truck market has slowly developed with Rivian (RIVN) - Get Free Report and Ford (F) - Get Free Report leading a relatively small number of automakers with vehicles available for sale.

DON'T MISS: Tesla Rival Rivian Finally Has Good News on Its Electric Vehicles

Ford's F-Series internal combustion engine pickup truck has been America's best selling vehicle for 41 years and the best selling truck for 46 straight years. The F-Series sold 653,957 vehicles in the US in 2022 to lead the way, while General Motors' (GM) - Get Free Report Chevrolet Silverado truck sold 513,354 ICE vehicles taking the No. 2 spot, HotCars reported. The Stellantis (STLA) - Get Free Report Ram pickup sold 468,344 units for the No. 3 position.

Chevrolet

Rivian Had The Top Selling Electric Truck

Ford's F-150 Lightning EV, however, is not America's best selling electric pickup. Rivian sold 20,332 electric trucks, while Ford sold 15,617 in 2022. The fledgling Irvine, Calif., EV maker began delivering its first R1T pickups in October 2021. The R1T has a max range of 314 miles, while the Ford F-150 Lightning has an EPA estimated top range of 320 miles.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report CEO Elon Musk has said that his company's first all-electric truck, the Cybertruck, will be delivered to consumers at the end of the third quarter, most likely late September. Tesla and Musk have not revealed the price of the Cybertruck, but the company says the vehicle accelerates from 0-60 in 2.9 seconds and has a range as much as 500 miles.

Forget Tesla – We’re all-in on this EV stock

Stellantis' entry into the electric pickup market will take a little longer as its all-electric 2025 Ram 1500 REV, its first battery electric light-duty pickup truck that will be built in the US, will be available in the fourth quarter of 2024. Consumers can register on the preorder list on the Ram 1500 REV website for a $100 membership fee that is refundable until the member is notified that the vehicle is available. The manufacturer's suggested retail price is not listed on the website.

The Netherlands-based EV maker says that the Ram 1500 REV will have an optional 229 kilowatt-hour large battery pack with a targeted range of up to 500 miles.

GM in April unveiled its latest supertruck, the 2023 GMC Hummer EV 3X, with an estimated driving range of 355 miles on a full charge, compared to 329 miles for the 2023 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 Pickup and the 3X Pickup with Extreme Off-Road Package. The GMC website did not say when the vehicles will be available.

Chevy Silverado EV Ready to Begin Selling

The Detroit automaker, however, is ready to begin selling its new Chevy Silverado EV, which will offer both 450-mile range and 350 mile range models, in upcoming weeks, Electrek reported. The vehicles, unfortunately, won't have a starting price under $40,000 as originally projected. The 450-mile range Silverado work truck will likely have a starting manufacturer's suggested retail price of $77,905, while the 350-mile range truck will have a MSRP of $72,905.

GM reportedly will roll out its first edition Chevy Silverado RST for a luxury price of $105,000 at the end of the year.