From AirPods to iPads, These Are the Best Early Prime Day Apple Deals So Far

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is right around the corner, and with it on a fast approach, deals of all sorts are starting to live. We’ve all covered an all-time low price on the entry-level iPad, the 20 best early deals, and savings on smart home gadgets.

Now we’re turning attention to all things Apple and sharing the best early Prime Day deals across iPad, Mac, AirPods, iPhone, and everything in between. To make things easier for you, we’re breaking them out by product type ahead, and be sure to check back as we’ll be updating this guide.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Best Early Prime Day AirPods Deals

AirPods Pro 2nd Gen ($199.99, originally $249 at Amazon)

Apple’s latest AirPods Pro pack a punch above all other earbuds with class-leading listening modes for blocking out the world around you—active noise cancellation—and for letting some of it in with a new adaptive transparency mode. Either way, AirPods Pro use on board microphones and a custom processor to ensure an excellent listening experience. Additionally, you’ll get six hours of playback, and the case can be easily recharged. These are back down to the lowest price on Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report at $199.

AirPods 2nd Gen ($99, originally $129 at Amazon)

Whether you don’t need active noise cancellation or prefer the classic longer stem design, AirPods 2nd Gen still deliver an excellent listening experience. You can get up to 24 hours of playback with quick recharges from the case, and these AirPods support “Hey Siri” for controlling things like playback or sending a message with just your voice. Best of all, they still fast pair and quickly sync with all your Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report devices.

Best Early Prime Day MacBook Deals

13-inch MacBook Air With M2 ($999, originally $1,099 at Amazon)

At just $999, this is an ultra-rare deal on the 13-inch MacBook Air With M2 and one that won’t stick around for long. This is a $200 savings from the original MSRP, and from the price drop earlier this month, it’s now a $100 savings. Either way, it’s an excellent deal on the redesigned MacBook Air with more ports, a more expansive 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, and all the power of the M2 chip.

13-inch MacBook Air With M1 ($799.99, originally $999 at Amazon)

If you’re after the iconic wedge design, you’ll need to consider the M1 MacBook Air, which is $200 off at just $799.99 in gold, space gray, or silver. The M1 chip lets you easily power through any task and even scales for more intense ones like video or photo editing. You’ll also get all-day battery life and multiple days on standby.

14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro ($1,099.99, originally $1,299 at Amazon)

Whether you need more power for intense tasks or are after a larger screen, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro deserves a look. Like the M1 Air, it is $200 off at $1,799 for the entry-level model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of solid-state-storage. You get a bevy of ports and a buttery smooth 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display.

Best Early Prime Day iPad Deals

9th Gen iPad ($249.99, originally $329 at Amazon)

Apple’s entry-level iPad has never been cheaper at just $249.99. For the price, you get an iPad that can handle anything you throw at it. The A13 Bionic chip inside is still plenty fast and even lets you multitask between two different apps. The 10.2-inch Retina display is ideal for streaming, FaceTimes, browsing, and gaming. You’ll have plenty of room for apps and content out of the box with 64GB of storage for $249.99.

iPad Mini 6th Gen ($469, originally $499 at Amazon)

The 6th Gen iPad Mini might just be the perfect size for some. With an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the iPad Mini is ultra-portable—with a keen ability to be tossed into a bag or even the back pocket of jeans. With an A15 Bionic processor inside, iPadOS runs smoothly and can speed through any task. It can last all day and even features a 12-megapixel front and back camera.

iPad Air 5th Gen ($559, originally $599 at Amazon)

With an M1 Chip, the 5th Gen iPad Air is more suited for a laptop replacement. It boasts a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Touch ID built into the power button, and all-day battery life. The M1 Chip also unlocks the ability to use Stage Manager for a desktop-like experience with windowed apps and for running Final Cut Pro.

12.9-inch iPad Pro 6th Gen ($1,049, originally $1,099 at Amazon)

The most advanced model, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, also sees a $50 discount in the lead-up to Prime Day. For $1,049, you get a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 128GB of storage and Wi-Fi connectivity in either space gray or silver. The screen is ultra vibrant and gets extremely bright thanks to Mini LED, and it’s super smooth with ProMotion, enabling an adaptive refresh rate.

Best Early Prime Day Apple Accessory Deals

Apple Pencil 2nd Gen ($89, originally $129 at Amazon)

If you don’t already own an Apple Pencil and have an iPad Pro, iPad Air, or iPad Mini, this deal is for you. The second-generation Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to the side and charges 31% off at $89 with free Prime shipping.

MagSafe Charger ($31, originally $39 at Amazon)

Ahead of Prime Day 2023, Apple’s official MagSafe Charger is back down to just $31. Along with the 21% discount, you’ll unlock faster charging for your iPhone 12, iPhone 13, or iPhone 14. When Standby Display launches this fall, you’ll be really to attach and enable the mode magnetically as well.

Apple AirTag Four-Pack ($89.99, originally $99 at Amazon)

Have an iPhone and have been eyeing an item tracker? The AirTag makes the most sense as it offers a seamless setup and integrates with the FindMy app—and the super-large FindMy Network for easy tracking. You can save $10 on a four-pack of AirTags and score them for just $89.99.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.