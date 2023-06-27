Fire restrictions to go into effect as area continues to remain dry

State I fire restrictions will be in effect as of Thursday, June 29, in 42 square miles of Prescott and Prescott Valley, Dewey-Humboldt, Chino Valley and Paulden, according to Central Arizona Fire and Medical (CAFMA) and Prescott Fire Department (PFD).

Stage I Fire Restrictions -No residential burn permits will be issued. -Use of model rockets is PROHIBITED. -Use of fireworks and other pyrotechnic displays are PROHIBITED except upon approval of a pyrotechnics permit. -No smoking outside of vehicles, outside of residential yards or outside of designated smoking areas. -No outdoor use of firearms. -Cooking, warming or campfires (ash or ember producing) ARE ALLOWED at single and multifamily residential properties and Town parks (where approved) but MUST BE attended at all times.

Jurisdictions controlled by CAFMA also applies to Williamson Valley, upper Copper Basin Road, the Mountain Club area, Ponderosa Park off White Spar Road, and the Senator Highway area of Karen Drive, Sweet Acres and Oak Knoll Village, along with areas of Government Canyon and Diamond Valley, located south of Prescott.

Both CAFMA and PFD are enacting their Stage I fire restrictions on June 29, at 8 a.m. This will also be consistent with the Prescott, Kaibab and Coconino National Forests and the unincorporated areas of Yavapai County that are not protected by fire districts or area fire departments.

These restrictions will stay in effect until significant rain has fallen across the area to justify lifting them.

According to Scott Luedeman, Division Chief for PFD, the entire region has been in “red flag” and with no rainfall, it’s expected to continue into the next few days. Grass dries out quickly but trees and brush take a little longer.

“It’s starting to dry out, so simple sparks are starting to ignite fires, not major sources,” he said. “It’s kind of late in the season, warm, windy, so now things are really drying out. July starts our typical monsoon season, usually around July 4, but reports I’m looking at now say around July 11.”

Bradshaw Ranger District Igniting, building, maintaining, or using a fire, including charcoal and briquettes, is only allowed within a fire structure (metal fire rings and/or metal pedestal grills) provided by the Forest Service at the following developed recreation areas: -Alto Pit OHV Campground and Day-Us -Lynx Campground -Yavapai Campground -Lynx Creek Ruin Day - Use -Cayuse Equestrian TH Day - Use -Lynx Lake North Shore Day - Use -Wekuvde Day – Use -Lynx Lake South Shore Day - Use -Groom Creek Horse Campground -White Spar Campground -Hilltop Campground -Thumb Butte Day - Use + Group Ramada -Ranch Trailhead #62 -Hazlett Hollow Campground -Eagle Ridge Campground -Horsethief Cabin -Lower Wolf Creek Campground -Upper Wolf Creek Campground -Turney Gulch Group Campground

PFD Fire Marshall Darrell Tirpak also acknowledged the importance of fire restrictions.

“Don’t let the wet spring turn into a summer nightmare,” he said. “Wildland fires are still very much a danger to life and property. The truth is that luck is not enough; we must all do our part to prevent these destructive fires.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service (USDA) has also acknowledged this restriction for the entire Prescott National Forest. Using a device solely fueled by pressurized liquid petroleum, or LPG, and the use of fuels that can be turned on and off is allowed in barren or areas cleared of overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device.



“Fire restrictions are implemented to help prevent human-caused fires and to limit the exposure of visitors during periods of dangerous fire conditions, said Debbie Maneely, public affairs officer for Prescott National Forest. “Decisions about fire restrictions are based on a combination of carefully measured factors. Criteria used to determine when to implement restrictions include current and predicted weather, fuel moisture, fire activity levels, enduring drought and available firefighting resources.”



It’s also prohibited for persons using a grill or fire ring in a designated area including most developed recreation sites that are open: Lynx Lake, Hilltop, Yavapai, Potato Patch, Mingus Mountain, Eagle Ridge, Hazlett Hollow, Turney Gulch, Playground, White Spar, and Upper and Lower Wolf Creek Campgrounds; Sycamore and Horsethief Cabins; Alto Pit OHV Day Use & Campground; Groom Creek Horse Camp; Summit, Mingus Mountain, Wekuvde, Thumb Butte, Lynx Creek Ruin, and Lynx Lake North & South Shore Picnic Sites; and Ranch Trail #62, Cayuse, and Copper Canyon Trailheads.

Restrictions from the Prescott National Forest are to remain in effect through Sept. 20, at midnight, unless rescinded earlier.

Visit these websites for further information:

-cazfire.org

-prescott-az.gov/services/fire/

-wildlandfire.az.gov/fire-restrictions.

Reach Debra Winters by email at dwinters@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1111.