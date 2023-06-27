Elon Musk Drops News That May Forever Change Cars

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Arizona gets $1 billion for broadband, part of $43 billion federal program Camp Not-A-Wheeze offers youth with asthma a normal camp experience while educating them on how to manage their chronic disease Chino Valley Police show off new Highway 89 building John McCafferty enjoys conquering peaks; has topped 267 so far Need for long-term water plan, future of Big Chino Water Ranch among top issues at CWAG candidate forum Trio of Republican senators bringing Hobbs’ nominations to a standstill CAFMA knocks down small wildland fire in Prescott Valley PVPD warns against leaving pets in hot vehicles CAFMA extinguishes fire inside Prescott Valley triplex apartment Prescott Council candidates emphasize need to protect Prescott Regional Airport in AVO discussion

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, June 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Elon Musk Drops News That May Forever Change Cars

Luc Olinga
Originally Published: June 27, 2023 6:30 p.m.

Elon Musk wears many hats, his detractors and fans agree.

One of the entrepreneur's hats is as head of marketing of the products and services his companies develop.

When he said last month that Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report would start advertising, many thought that the electric-vehicle maker would stop depending on the fame and celebrity of its co-founder and CEO and do what most of its competitors rely on.

"We'll try a little advertising and see how it goes," Musk told shareholders during the annual meeting.

Don't Miss: Tesla Rival Goes Bankrupt

But this was a misreading of Musk, who remains the best ambassador for Tesla, the world leader in battery-powered vehicles. He has just demonstrated this by teasing on Twitter what could be the advent of autonomous vehicles at Tesla.

Tesla's Full-Self-Driving System in Beta Mode

Currently, Tesla cars are equipped with a standard driver-assistance system called Autopilot. Customers can also purchase a more advanced system called Full Self Driving for $15,000.

FSD is currently in beta mode. Beta, the second letter of the Greek alphabet, designates a system in an advanced phase of development but still requiring corrections before its first production build.

The beta phase is a particularly effective way to get feedback on potential bugs or problems encountered during testing. Initially, FSD was in private beta, that is, limited exclusively to certain Tesla owners. But it then was expanded.

The merit of Full-Self-Driving beta is that it maintains the enthusiasm around Tesla cars.

In addition to the features the standard system offers, such as changing lanes, navigating interchanges, automatically engaging the turn signal and taking the correct exit, FSD also includes "traffic and stop sign control (beta)"

This means that it can identify stop signs and traffic lights and automatically slow the car to a stop on approach, with the active supervision of the driver, Tesla says on its website.

FSD is in its 11th version, which was updated as v11.3.4, v11.3.5 and v11.3.6. The latest is v11.4, which last April was released to Tesla employees.

In this version of the FSD Beta software, Tesla cars can navigate city streets and highways very well, but Tesla continues to claim that a car outfitted with this version is not yet autonomous. In other words, the driver must continue to supervise the vehicle.

"As mentioned earlier, v11.4.1 has major architectural improvements," Musk touted on May 10. "It’s actually much more than a point release. Should arguably be v12.0, but that’s reserved for when FSD is fully AI from video in to control out."

Tesla Full Self Driving Version 12 'Won't Be Beta'

But the software is also under investigation by U.S. regulators for its involvement in numerous incidents, some of which have been fatal.

Despite these potential regulatory hurdles, Musk is moving forward. He has just declared on Twitter that the next version of FSD will not be beta. But he refrained from saying whether this means that the automaker will begin the production phase of the software.

"FSD Beta 12 'maybe later this year,'" a Tesla fan posted on Twitter on June 26.

"Version 12 won’t be beta," Musk said.

He didn't elaborate, but his announcement suggests that the next iteration of FSD will be a complete software overhaul.

The announcement sparked excitement and anticipation among Tesla fans, who did not hesitate to ask him to elaborate. One of the questions that came up is what is the schedule for the arrival of the next version of FSD.

"Do you think it will launch this year, or in 2024?" commented the user who asked the initial question. Musk didn't respond.

What is interesting is that Musk's remark comes a few weeks after the tech mogul hinted that Tesla cars could be fully autonomous as early as this year.

"Tesla will have sort of a ChatGPT moment, maybe if not this year, I'd say no later than next year," the billionaire told CNBC in May, referring to the conversational chatbot, which has become the face of the progress made by artificial intelligence.

"Three million cars will drive themselves with no one. And then 5 million cars and then 10 million cars."

Waymo, the self-driving-vehicle-development subsidiary of Alphabet/Google (GOOGL) - Get Free Report, and Cruise, the GM (GM) - Get Free Report subsidiary, already operate fleets of autonomous cars, notably in San Francisco. But their cars drive only in the city and don't go on the highway.

Forget Tesla – We’re All in on This EV Stock

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: