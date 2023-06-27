Elon Musk Accused of Yet Another Unpleasant Twitter Change

It's been exactly nine months since Elon Musk purchased the social media platform Twitter. The billionaire often insists the site has improved since he took the helm, despite revenue loss from plummeting ad sales.

Musk's efforts to monetize the site with the infamous blue checkmark have mostly been met with cynicism. Now, some users are speculating that a mysterious new crackdown is Musk's next big monetization scheme.

More than 60,000 Twitter users were tweeting on June 27 about mass account restrictions. Many users reported a "violation of spam policy" that they couldn't recall making.

Though it's worth noting that Musk is no longer the CEO of Twitter, that didn't stop people from assuming he was at fault. Specifically, many theorized that this was somehow tied to Twitter's need to pull in more cash.

As reports of suspended accounts poured in over the morning, by afternoon, Twitter officially acknowledged the issue in a post.

"Some Twitter users have been hit with an automated message," the statement reads. "...saying that, due to violation of Spam policy, their account has been restricted for 3 days."

"Twitter staff have confirmed the team are already working to fix it." A follow-up message from Twitter Daily News shared an update from a site designer, who confirmed that there was "an issue last night" and that "teams are working on it."

Another follow-up points out that a "similar issue happen in May," and that the issue could be “some bug with the automated moderation algorithm incorrectly flagging accounts."

Now that Elon Musk reigns over the town square of the internet, his contradictory views of free speech have created tension among the platform's users -- this event didn't help ease any of it.