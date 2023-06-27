Dave Ramsey Reveals the Biggest Factor of Success in Personal Finance
Radio show host Dave Ramsey has seen a lot of success with his approach to personal finance. Some of his takes, like his famously staunch "all debt is bad debt" philosophy, are controversial -- and by some takes, a little outdated. Still, for Ramsey's more than 950,000 Twitter followers, the author of "The Total Money Makeover" shares general advice about how folks should relate to their money.
His most recent tip is a broader observation about handling money -- and you might be shocked to read that Ramsey says using your brain is only a quarter of the battle. That's right, turn off that noodle and worry about how you're going to tackle what Ramsey says is the biggest hurdle to financial independence.
"If you really want to win with money, you just need to get your arms around a handful of simple, repeatable concepts," Ramsey begins. "The concepts are simple, but that doesn’t mean the process is easy. It’s not. That’s because money is not just about math[.]"
More Dave Ramsey:
- Dave Ramsey Has a Blunt Warning On a Key Homeowner Mistake
- Dave Ramsey Has Outspoken View on the ‘Lie’ About College
- This Couple’s Million-Dollar Confession Actually Floored Dave Ramsey
Then what is it about? According to Ramsey, "it’s about behavior."
"Personal finance is only 20 percent head knowledge," he explains. "The other 80 percent -- the bulk of the issue -- is behavior. And it’s our behaviors with money that can get us into the biggest trouble or lead us [to] the biggest successes."
Targeting behavior is certainly an effective way to enact change in your life, that's no secret. Ramsey's post is a good reminder to followers that personal finance isn't all about crunching the numbers.
