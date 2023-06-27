Cathie Wood Sinks $800k Into One Cheap Stock
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest, that popular platform of innovation-first investing, picked up more than a quarter million shares of Nextdoor Holdings June 26, boosting Ark's investment in the company.
The new purchase came at the same time Ark sold off a bare handful of shares (8,254) of its favorite company: Tesla.
DON'T MISS: Cathie Wood Buys Millions of Dollars of Popular FinTech Stock
The purchase -- in the total amount of around $800,000 -- was made solely by Ark's Next Generation Internet ETF. The fund picked up 274,409 shares of (KIND) - Get Free Report, valuing Ark's total holding in the company at just shy of $20 million. After this latest purchase, The Next Generation Internet ETF now owns some 6,587,921 shares of the hyperlocal neighborhood network; the company is now the fund's 19th largest investment, weighted at 1.49%.
Nextdoor's stock closed at $3.01 per share June 26, up from its December low of $1.82.
Nextdoor reported 42.4 million weekly active users, a 16% year-over-year increase, for its first quarter of 2023, though its revenue for the quarter ($49.8 million) was down 2% from the previous year. The company reported a net loss per share of $.09 for the quarter but said it expects to "return to revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margin improvement" for the full year of 2023.
More on Ark Invest:
- Cathie Wood Says Elon Musk's New Tesla Partnership is 'Great For America'
- Cathie Wood Buys Millions of Dollars Worth of a Major Tech Giant
- Cathie Wood Buys Millions Worth of One Surging Tech Stock
Nextdoor, which has a market cap of $1.11 billion, also joined the Russell 3000 index this week.
"We are pleased to be added to the Russell indexes,” Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar said in a statement. “We believe Nextdoor’s inclusion will increase our awareness and visibility, providing us with the opportunity to reach a wider set of investors and contributing to our growth and purpose.”
Get investment guidance from trusted portfolio managers without the management fees. Sign up for Action Alerts PLUS now.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- DeSantis Takes a New Shot at Disney (Beyond Disney World)
- Tests show bear that mauled man to death was in good health, not rabid
- Suspect arrested after attempted armed robbery in Prescott
- Delta Flight Canceled After Pilot's Arrest Ahead of Scheduled Takeoff
- A Walgreens Pharmacist Denied Customer's Essential Medication for Contentious Reason
- Former SNL Star Fires Back On Garth Brooks' Bud Light Stance
- Popular Las Vegas Strip Attraction Gets a Stay of Execution
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Need2Know: Bosa Donuts opens in Prescott Valley; Art Hive collective now open on Cortez Street; Clarion Pointe cuts ribbon on Prescott Valley hotel
- Prescott’s annual fireworks, celebration scheduled at Watson Lake Saturday, July 1
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- UPDATE: ADOT shows Highway 89 open, but now brush fire north of Drake
- DeSantis Takes a New Shot at Disney (Beyond Disney World)
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Two high-profile Prescott intersections get green light for new traffic signals
- Master plan for home of ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’ to benefit Prescott, Arizona
- Obituary: Brianna Jo Borgen
- Bear sighted in Prescott Valley, town reports
- AZGFD lethally removes fourth mountain lion to conclude operation
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: