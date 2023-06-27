Adoption Spotlight: Johnny G
Originally Published: June 27, 2023 8:47 p.m.
These are AZ’s children: Johnny is an active boy who loves playing basketball, football and cheering on the Golden State Warriors.
His likes all types of food, but his all-time favorite is Chinese.
He is a strong math student, but his dream is to play in the NBA when he grows up.
Get to know Johnny and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
