Walmart and Target Try to Outdo Amazon on Prime Day

With the arrival of summer comes Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Free Report self-proclaimed holiday sale in July called Prime Days. Each year since 2015, Amazon has featured a summer sale that has expanded from one to two days since it launched.

Not to be outdone, Amazon’s rivals, Walmart (WMT) - Get Free Report and Target (TGT) - Get Free Report have joined in the summer savings for their customers as well, and both offer a better deal than Amazon.

While everyone loves a good deal, not everyone is willing to sign up for a membership to get them. Amazon Prime membership currently costs $139 a year or $14.99 per month.

Prime Days is member exclusive, and this year it is running from July 11-12. It’s already teasing Prime Members with some featured deals on Amazon products like the Amazon Kindle, Fire TV, Ring cameras and Ring doorbells.

Walmart is determined not to be ignored during this time as Walmart + Week starts July 6 through July 13, which purposefully encompasses Prime Days. While Walmart + members will have early access to the deals, all sale offers will open to the public. Walmart + is a membership, which costs less than Amazon Prime at only $98 a year or $13 a month.

Walmart + offers free grocery delivery, no minimum order for shipping, discounts on fuel, free streaming services with Paramount +, and also offers the convenience of Scan and Go shopping and checkout on the app, according to NJ.com.

Target More than Doubles Sale Offerings

Target won't be left out either as it brought back its Target Circle Days, running from July 9 through July 15, giving Target shoppers more time than Walmart + Week shoppers and Amazon Prime Day shoppers. The extra time is sure to be a hit, as shoppers will have more time to compare deals to get the best possible prices.

Target Circle Week deals are available exclusively for Target Circle Members. Target Circle is a free-to-join loyalty program where shoppers get savings, so the weeklong summer savings event is open to everyone regardless of when they sign up for Target Circle. Savings on Target brands will be up to 50% on Sun Squad, Good & Gather and Cat & Jack.

"Target Circle Week is our way of saying 'thank you' to our guests," said Cara Sylvester, Target’s executive vice president and chief guest experience officer. "Guests have saved millions of dollars during previous Target Circle Weeks, and this summer they'll have yet another opportunity to celebrate that only-at-Target feeling of affordable joy as they stock up on essentials, discover new favorites and shop online, in store or with our industry-leading same-day services."

Target released some of the top deals coming in Target Deal Days. Target Circle members can receive up to 50% off select Sun Squad items, and 30% off select kids' apparel. Shoppers who spend $40 on beauty and health products receive a Target gift card for $10. With the new Barbie movie here, guests can take advantage of 20% off all Barbie products as well.

Grocery deals include 20% off Mountain Dew, Bubly and Gatorade, as well as 20% off breakfast cereal. When shoppers spend $50 on household essentials, they will receive a $15 Target gift card. Other home good deals are $30 savings on Keurig K-Mini and $350 on Lenovo 15.6" Touchscreen IdeaPad 3i laptop. Circle Members can also save $130 on Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum.

Members Only, Well Except Walmart

One thing the three rival retailers have unceremoniously agreed on, is that it costs to save. Amazon Prime Days is only available to Amazon Prime members, and only way around that is to have a friend who has a Prime membership to get the deals. Shoppers can also sign up for Amazon Prime, use the 30 free trial and then cancel after the sale, according to Business Insider.

Walmart + is also pay-to-save with its Walmart + Week, which offers deals that are first available to + members. The deals will later open up to the public, according to Mashed.

Target Circle Week is also for members only, but it's free to join. Target Circle members get savings all year around like 1% rewards on Non-RedCard purchases and 5% off during the month of the members birthday, and 5% off all Target purchases according to Target's website.