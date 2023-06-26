Tesla Stocks Extends Slide As Goldman Downgrade Adds to Wall Street Margin Worries

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares extended declines Monday after analysts at Goldman Sachs lowered their rating on the EV maker, citing near-term pressure on the group's profit margins and the valuation fixed to the stock following its impressive year-to-date gains.

Goldman analysts, lead by Mark Delaney, lowered their rating on Tesla to 'neutral' from 'buy', adding that the stock's recent rally could be giving "more credit for its longer-term opportunities" while not properly discounting near-term margins pressures linked to a difficult pricing environment.

“We believe the stock now better reflects our positive long-term view of the company's growth positioning.",” Goldman wrote.

"While the primary reason for the change is that we think the market is now giving the stock more credit for its longer-term opportunities post the recent rally, we're also cognizant of the difficult environment for new vehicles that we think will continue to weigh on Tesla's automotive non-GAAP gross margin this year," the bank added.

Goldman did, however, boost its price target on Tela by $63, to $248 per share, in recognition of its longer-term earnings potential.

Tesla shares were marked 1.9% lower in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $251.73 each.

Late last week, longtime Tesla bull Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley also lowered his rating on the group 'equal weight' from 'overweight', but insisted he was not "trying to call an end" to the stock's impressive 2023 rally as he added $50 to his price target, which now sits close to Goldman's at $250 per share.

Still, with Tesla shares trading at more than 100 times higher than Jonas' full-year earnings forecast, upside would need to come from areas other than its mainstream EV dominance.

Analysts at Barclays also lowered their rating on Tesla, to 'equal weight' from 'overweight' heading into next month's earnings report, suggesting that price discounts and margins pressures could "pull the plug" on the stock's 111% year-to-date rally.

Elon Musk himself, in fact, told investors earlier this year year that Tesla would focus on growing sales volumes and extending its lead in key markets over improving profitability following a mixed first quarter earnings report that included the weakest profit margins in more than two years.

Tesla will likely publish its second quarter delivery figures on Saturday, with investors looking to both a notable surge in China sales and the ramping of production at factories in Texas and Germany to support Musk's bullish thesis of a 2 million 2023 target.