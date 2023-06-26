OFFERS
Taco Bell Taps This Gen X Icon for Its Latest Menu Rollout

Brian O'Connell
Originally Published: June 26, 2023 6 p.m.

Taco Bell and Paris Hilton go together like a tasty taco and a good margarita.

DON’T MISS: Taco Bell Has a New Offer

The pair made headlines in a July 2007 video which saw the reality show icon walking into a Taco Bell and chowing down on a taco. Hilton also responded to media queries on the visit by commenting “That’s hot” in reference to her taco-tasting experience.

About 16 years later, the fast food giant is circling back to Hilton in a new advertising campaign touting the return of its "That's Hot" Volcano Menu, which rolls out June 29 to the general public (and June 27 for Taco Bell rewards members.

“To bring back a trio of options so hot and so Y2K, Taco Bell has called on no other than Paris Hilton to do the honors,” Taco Bell said in a June 26 statement. “Long-time Taco Bell fan and resident expert on what's hot, Paris Hilton joins in to celebrate the return of the iconic menu with the launch of the brand's first-ever hotline.”

More Trending Social Media News:

With the new call-in campaign, Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report Taco Bell customers can call a telephone hotline and hear from Hilton directly, via six pre-recorded messages that include some life coaching advice and Hilton’s take on whether bangs are a good idea or not.

"Taco Bell's Volcano Menu isn't just iconic, it's the epitome of hot," Hilton said in the same statement. "I am loving being a part of this Y2K revival with my very own Hot Line and hope fans will take my advice to sliv más."

The reimagined Volcano Menu includes the Volcano Taco, the Double Beef Volcano Burrito, along with the restaurant chain’s ultra-spicy Lava Sauce.

Taco Bell is also offering Volcano fans a free Volcano taco or Double Beef Volcano Burrito free of charge with any $15-and-up DoorDash order once the new menu is up and running.

