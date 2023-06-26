OFFERS
Monday, June 26
So You Work With Someone Who Uses They/Them Pronouns -- How to Do It Right

Danni Button
Originally Published: June 26, 2023 2:13 p.m.

Changing a habit is always a challenge, especially under the spotlight of a professional atmosphere. If you've never worked with someone who uses they/them pronouns, reformatting your speech might take a few tries. Fortunately, with a little repetition and a good attitude, you'll be they-ing and them-ing with hardly a thought -- and treating your colleagues with the appropriate dignity and respect.

The good news is that you've probably done it before! Has your company or office ever done White Elephant gifts? As you shop for silly, gender-non-specific gifts you think, "I sure hope they like this!"

Use a Trick To Help You Remember

Associations, poems, or cheesy jokes -- a little laughter can go a long way in the memory. They, them, and theirs all have a lot of rhyming words, so fun little phrases like "It's a great day to be a they!" can help the idea stick in your mind.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The lovely thing about they/them pronouns is that we already use them almost every day. That makes association pretty easy. Just ask the people associating their nonbinary child with a swarm of bees. Whatever you choose, have a laugh! Learning is fun.

More Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion:

Messed Up? Correct Yourself and Move On

Pronouns are the words we use instead of someone's name. What would you do if you accidentally said someone's name incorrectly? You'd probably apologize, correct yourself, and proceed with your point.

Pronouns are just as easy. If you accidentally misgender someone, correct yourself and continue on with what you're saying -- no need to make a fuss!

"She provided -- excuse me, they provided the reports..."

Sometimes you may subconsciously misgender someone. When you're corrected, it's okay! It's just like someone helping you learn how to pronounce their name. Thank them for teaching you -- remember, it can be tiring and even intimidating to correct a co-worker or superior.

Pronouns in Writing

These days, so many of our jobs take place in the digital world. When it comes to written correspondence, quickly rereading emails before sending them is always good practice. Make sure you've used the right pronouns for the addressees.

There are also several great gender-neutral words for your team, like, well, team! Folks, friends, y'all, and colleagues are also great ways to address everyone on the team.

Practice Makes Perfect!

You can try practicing pronouns with a coworker or boss, or you can talk out loud on your commute home -- saying things out loud is a really helpful tool.

Keep it simple.

"We just hired Max today. They're nonbinary, and they will be working with the accounting team. They just moved to the city and they asked me if I could recommend a good Chinese food restaurant nearby."

It's also helpful to practice introducing them.

"Have you met Max? They're the newest addition to the team."

Whether you're talking to your office mate or your dog, the more you say it, the easier it gets. No matter your job, there's always an opportunity to learn something new -- and support a colleague at the same time.

