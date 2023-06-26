OFFERS
Police: woman killed, man critically injured in separate dog attacks in southern Arizona Quarters bounce: Cities win appeals of Census’ count of group quarters A year later, uncertainty from Dobbs lingers over Arizona abortion care Proposed Deep Well Ranch annexation, City Charter amendments up for discussion by Prescott Council Tuesday Photos: Bluegrass bonanza! Music artists take center stage at 42nd Annual Prescott Bluegrass Festival Memories of a family legacy – a funeral home acquired in a 1903 gambling bet Prescott Rodeo Grounds improvement plans generate varied views from City Council candidates ‘Save the Rodeo’ Tele-Town Hall attracts thousands of listeners Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home & Crematory celebrates 120th anniversary Yavapai College announces Division of Workforce and Innovation

Ryan Reynolds Adds A Near Billion Dollar Sports Team To His Growing Investment Pool

Colin Salao
Originally Published: June 26, 2023 1:52 p.m.

Ryan Reynolds missed out on owning an NHL team, but he’s shifted gears quickly.

Reynolds is part of an investment group purchasing a large minority stake in Alpine Racing of Formula 1 which values the team at $900 million, according to Sportico.

The group is led by RedBird Capital, which has ownership of sports franchises like the Boston Red Sox and AC Milan, and Otro Capital.

DON’T MISS: Ryan Reynolds and Snoop Dogg Miss on Billion-Dollar Ownership Stake

Reynolds is joined by actors Michael B. Jordan, who has a stake in soccer club AFC Bournemouth, and Rob McElhenney, who is Reynolds’ co-owner with Wrexham AFC.

The new owners are reportedly expected to help Renault Group globalize their market, particularly by targeting the US, similar to how Reynolds and McElhenney were able to leverage their popularity in driving the success of Wrexham. The two did not pay a single penny to acquire the club, instead pledging to invest over $2.5 million into infrastructure and media.

Alpine is currently fifth in the constructor’s championship led by its two French drivers, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.

More Sports Business:

This investment comes as Formula One continues its massive accent around the world driven by the Netflix Series “Formula 1: Drive to Survive.” It secured at least $75 million for a three-year US media rights deal with ESPN last year, up from just $5 million per year previously.

It also now has three races in the US, up from just one in 2021, and is targeting more races around the world particularly in Asia and Africa.

