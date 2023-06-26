Retired NBA Legend Sees Backlash After an Enthusiastic Appearance at a Pride Parade

Former NBA power forward Dennis Rodman is the subject of controversy for wearing a skirt to a parade. Yes, you read that correctly -- that isn't ripped from a news headline from 1996. The conversation isn't playing out in a celebrity magazine, it's happening across social media platforms.

In a blast-from-the-past moment, Rodman, nicknamed "The Worm" during his days on the court, was trending online after attending a Houston Pride parade in a schoolgirl skirt. Several commenters have expressed outrage, saying they'll unfollow the basketball star for his political views.

DON'T MISS: Ryan Reynolds Adds A Near Billion Dollar Sports Team To His Growing Investment Pool

View the original article to see embedded media.

"Love will always win," Rodman posted in an Instagram video featuring him shaking hands with fans while at the event. From his varied fashion choices to using his colorful hair to spread awareness about the AIDS epidemic, Rodman's career was marked by his publicly pushing against gender and sexuality norms. In the ESPN documentary "Rodman: For Better or Worse," the star player talks about being embraced by the LGBTQ+ community after a 1995 Sports Illustrated issue revealed his thoughts on sexuality. The cover depicted Rodman in lingerie.

So for those who know history, seeing Rodman at Pride in a skirt is no surprise. Rodman himself was confused about the public outcry. He responded in an Instagram story telling followers to "do [their] research", adding that he has "been him" long before this year's Pride.

The post included several images of Rodman bending gender in women's clothing -- including his 1996 appearance in a wedding dress. Public speculation about Rodman's behavior and sexuality was a frequent topic of tabloid headlines during the player's heyday. These days, Rodman has a unique outlook on culture and sports.

In 2019, The Worm told Business Insider that he thinks the NBA is ready for an out-and-proud player -- "as long as he can play[...] does it matter?"

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers and their proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.