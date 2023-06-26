Microsoft Keeping Monthly Streak Alive? Check the Chart.
Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Free Report stock is working on its sixth straight monthly rally.
In other words, after declining in three straight quarters in 2022, the stock has posted a gain every month so far this year.
But the shares have faded from the recent high, falling more than 6%. That leaves Microsoft stock up just 0.4% for June with just a handful of days left to the end of the month and quarter.
The stock's 37.5% rise this year is impressive, although it does lag Apple’s (AAPL) - Get Free Report gain of 43%. (These are the only two companies with market caps exceeding $2 trillion.)
Further, Microsoft’s year-to-date performance lags all of FAANG, except for Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Free Report (GOOG) - Get Free Report.
Don't Miss: Alphabet Has Helped Drive the Nasdaq; Here's Where to Buy the Dip
That said, the stock recently logged an all-time high, so it’s not exactly a disappointment for the bulls.
Now that the stock is trying to avoid its fifth daily decline in the past six sessions, let’s take a closer look at Microsoft.
Trading Microsoft Stock
Microsoft stock saw a three-day 6% correction last week, momentarily found support, and is now rolling over. In the process, the shares are breaking below the 10-day and 21-day moving averages.
These short-term moving averages tend to be support for stocks in a strong uptrend. Just because a stock loses these measures doesn’t mean it’s bearish, but it does mean the short-term trend is likely broken.
Notice how those two measures have guided Microsoft higher for months.
With the stock breaking below these marks now, the bulls need to see whether it can reclaim these measures or perhaps they need to wait for lower prices to buy a more attractive dip.
Don't Miss: Tesla Win Streak Might Snap; Here's 2 Buy-the-Dip Spots
If it’s the latter, keep a close on the low-$320s — specifically near $322.
That level was prior resistance and most recently served as support, while the 10-week moving average also comes into play at this mark.
If Microsoft continues to pull back, the $312 to $315 area is of interest, which marks the 50% retracement of the current rally and the rising 50-day moving average.
Should all these measures fail, the $295 to $300 zone could come into play.
So should investors buy the dip? Microsoft stock has been one of the strongest megacap stocks in the market. Until the trend fails, traders should continue to respect it.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- DeSantis Takes a New Shot at Disney (Beyond Disney World)
- Tests show bear that mauled man to death was in good health, not rabid
- Suspect arrested after attempted armed robbery in Prescott
- Delta Flight Canceled After Pilot's Arrest Ahead of Scheduled Takeoff
- A Walgreens Pharmacist Denied Customer's Essential Medication for Contentious Reason
- Former SNL Star Fires Back On Garth Brooks' Bud Light Stance
- Popular Las Vegas Strip Attraction Gets a Stay of Execution
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Need2Know: Bosa Donuts opens in Prescott Valley; Art Hive collective now open on Cortez Street; Clarion Pointe cuts ribbon on Prescott Valley hotel
- Prescott’s annual fireworks, celebration scheduled at Watson Lake Saturday, July 1
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- UPDATE: ADOT shows Highway 89 open, but now brush fire north of Drake
- DeSantis Takes a New Shot at Disney (Beyond Disney World)
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Two high-profile Prescott intersections get green light for new traffic signals
- Master plan for home of ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’ to benefit Prescott, Arizona
- Obituary: Brianna Jo Borgen
- Bear sighted in Prescott Valley, town reports
- AZGFD lethally removes fourth mountain lion to conclude operation
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: