Mark Zuckerberg Unveils His Latest Grand Plan to Help Meta Grow

Ian Krietzberg
Originally Published: June 26, 2023 5:11 p.m.

In the war for virtual reality dominance, Apple struck a late, though powerful, blow to its competitors, namely Facebook parent (META) - Get Free Report, earlier in June. At its WWDC developer conference, Apple unveiled the Vision Pro, an augmented-reality headset coming to market at a staggering $3,499 next year.

Meta's virtual reality headset, the Quest 2 is currently available for only $299.99; the Quest 3, at $499.99, is coming this fall. And with the Quest 3 on its way, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a new gaming subscription service for the headset.

DON'T MISS: Apple's New Headset Looks Incredible -- But Here's Why Meta Is Still in the Game

The subscription service, called Quest Plus, will cost users $7.99 a month, or $59.99 for the year. Subscribers will get access to "two titles every month," Zuckerberg said in a post on his Instagram broadcast channel, putting Meta on par with other gaming subscriptions.

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass, at $9.99 per month, gives players access to a wide library of games in addition to special member-only perks and deals. Microsoft offers an additional tier, Game Pass Ultimate, for $14.99 a month.

More Business of AI:

PlayStation likewise offers several gaming subscriptions; PlayStation Plus -- at $9.99 per month, or $59.99 annually -- gives subscribers access to free monthly games and online multiplayer gaming. The next tier up, PlayStation Plus Extra, at $14.99 per month, or $99.99 annually, gives players access to a wide library of titles.

The Quest Plus subscription service will be available to Quest 2 and Quest Pro users Monday, Zuckerberg said.

Meta did not respond to TheStreet's request for comment.

