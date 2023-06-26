Mark Zuckerberg Unveils His Latest Grand Plan to Help Meta Grow
In the war for virtual reality dominance, Apple struck a late, though powerful, blow to its competitors, namely Facebook parent (META) - Get Free Report, earlier in June. At its WWDC developer conference, Apple unveiled the Vision Pro, an augmented-reality headset coming to market at a staggering $3,499 next year.
Meta's virtual reality headset, the Quest 2 is currently available for only $299.99; the Quest 3, at $499.99, is coming this fall. And with the Quest 3 on its way, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a new gaming subscription service for the headset.
DON'T MISS: Apple's New Headset Looks Incredible -- But Here's Why Meta Is Still in the Game
The subscription service, called Quest Plus, will cost users $7.99 a month, or $59.99 for the year. Subscribers will get access to "two titles every month," Zuckerberg said in a post on his Instagram broadcast channel, putting Meta on par with other gaming subscriptions.
Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass, at $9.99 per month, gives players access to a wide library of games in addition to special member-only perks and deals. Microsoft offers an additional tier, Game Pass Ultimate, for $14.99 a month.
PlayStation likewise offers several gaming subscriptions; PlayStation Plus -- at $9.99 per month, or $59.99 annually -- gives subscribers access to free monthly games and online multiplayer gaming. The next tier up, PlayStation Plus Extra, at $14.99 per month, or $99.99 annually, gives players access to a wide library of titles.
The Quest Plus subscription service will be available to Quest 2 and Quest Pro users Monday, Zuckerberg said.
Meta did not respond to TheStreet's request for comment.
