Legacy Automaker Looks to Beat Out Tesla With Cheap New EV

Ian Krietzberg
Originally Published: June 26, 2023 7:36 p.m.

A couple of main obstacles remain along the road to broad EV adoption, notably, according to 2021 research from Cox Automotive, price and range. In recent weeks, Elon Musk's Tesla has seemingly answered the 'range' question, inking deals with Ford, GM and Rivian to grant its competitors access to its growing North American network of Superchargers.

Nissan (NSANY) , with the announcement of its 2024 Leaf, is now trying to answer the question of price.

DON'T MISS: Big Tesla Rival Latest to Partner Up With The EV Leaders

Nissan's all-electric LEAF has been around for a decade, now. The 2024 version is now on sale with the S model boasting a starting price tag of $28,140. The Leaf SV Plus features an extended range (212 miles compared to the S' 149 miles) and starts at $36,190.

The S can charge up to 80% in 40 minutes, a level that the SV Plus takes a full hour to reach.

Car And Driver said of the 2023 Leaf that, in most cases, its low prices don't make up for certain issues that have been solved by its competitors.

"When compared to its rivals the Leaf’s driving range isn't as good and its outdated charging technology makes it less user-friendly," the magazine said.

More EVs:

Tesla's Model 3, being recently approved for a $7,500 federal tax credit, now starts at around $32,000. With certain state tax credits rolled in, the price drops even more. Californians, for example, can pick up a Model 3 -- which has a range of 333 miles and gains 147 miles on a 15-minute charge -- for around $25,000.

As of April 2023, the Leaf was made ineligible for the federal tax credit due to updated rules. The car might well be added back to the list of eligible EVs, which could drop the Leaf's starting price to just over $20,000.

The launch of the 2024 Leaf comes amid rumors that Nissan is phasing out the Leaf, with a new electric crossover replacement starting production around 2025.

