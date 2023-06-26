ESPN to Let Go of Another Prominent On-Air Talent

The dominoes continue to fall at ESPN.

NFL analyst Rob Ninkovich will not have his contract renewed by ESPN once it expires this summer, according to Front Office Sports.

DON’T MISS: ESPN Might Be Laying Off a Huge Star After Ending a Popular Morning Show

Ninkovich, who won two Super Bowls as a member of the New England Patriots, joined ESPN in 2019 and has been part of shows like “NFL Live” and “Get Up.”

He joins 23-year veteran and former “SportsCenter” anchor Neil Everett and NHL analyst Christ Chelios as some of the on-air talent that the Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report brand has decided not renew since the layoffs driven by the return of CEO Bob Iger.

More Sports Business:

Some of the talent behind the cameras that the company has laid off this calendar year include Mike Soltys, former vice president of corporate communications, who was with the company for 43 years, and John Dahl, one of the producers of “The Last Dance,” the documentary on NBA legend Michael Jordan.

The ESPN morning national radio show of Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams, and Max Kellerman was facing cancellation, the New York Post reported on June 21, sparking the belief that one -- if not all -- of the analysts is in jeopardy of suffering the same fate as Ninkovich.

But the cutdowns come amid ESPN’s decision to sign Pat McAfee for a reported $85 million over 5 years.