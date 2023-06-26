Elon Musk Reveals the Person He Despises

His popularity soared in less than two years, making him the most powerful CEO in the world.

In February 2022, Elon Musk had 50 million Twitter followers. Sixteen months later, this number has increased to 145.1 million at last check. This growing popularity is certainly due to the visionary side of Musk, who is involved in five companies -- Tesla, SpaceX, Twitter, The Boring Company and Neuralink -- and due to his promises to revolutionize our civilization as we know it today.

But it is also due to his unconventional positions. The entrepreneur has, for example, distinguished himself by meddling in geopolitical affairs. He became one of the very first multinational CEOs to support Ukraine, when the country was invaded by Russia on February 24, 2022. He then provided, via SpaceX, Starlink to the country. Starlink is a satellite internet access service which has become the main communications system for the Ukrainian armed forces on the front.

Musk Is Everywhere

Musk also publicly called on American voters to vote Republican in the latest midterm elections last November, breaking with the neutrality in politics of corporate bosses. The richest man in the world wants to become a kingmaker in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. He has therefore decided to open Twitter to Ron DeSantis, a candidate whom he said he supports. The Republican Governor of Florida is considered former President Donald Trump's main rival for the Republican nomination. DeSantis announced his presidential bid on Twitter, a first, on May 24, during a live audio event with Musk on Twitter Spaces.

The tech mogul has also taken the lead in the anti-woke movement. In this context, he promised to defeat the "woke mind virus," an expression that brings together the values ​​defended by progressives such as gender equality, diversity and inclusion, ESG, the fight against racism and anti-Semitism. This fight against wokeism consists by regularly attacking San Francisco, the progressive city which he paints as lawless and accusing its democratic leaders of laxity.

In view of all these positions, Musk has become a divisive personality. Conservatives have made him a hero, while liberals call him an egomaniacal billionaire. Elsewhere in the world, he is famous. As for his tech peers, they praise his vision, his innovations and his actions, but his unpredictable character earns him enmities. He has a feud with Bill Gates, the philanthropist co-founder of Microsoft, as well as with Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms, parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp., In fact, he recently offered a cage fight to the latter who accepted.

Paul Ehrlich

However, despite these enmities, Musk has never indicated that he despises someone in a visceral way. He just did it in a thread on Twitter. The person whom the CEO of Tesla abhors is famous biologist Paul Ehrlich, author of the controversial book "The Population Bomb," in which he warned that overpopulation and consumerism are driving the world to the edge.

"Paul Ehrlich has done immense damage to humanity," Musk said on Twitter on Jun. 26, commenting on a post saying that Ehrlich's book had a bad impact in India. "Immense. I despise him."

Ehrlich, 91, became known for his controversial book "The Population Bomb" which he wrote with his wife Anne in 1968. In the book, they warned of the dangers of overpopulation. Many of his predictions turned out to be erroneous. For example, he predicted that the city of Calcutta, India would reach a population of 66 million by the year 2000. Calcutta currently has a population of about 17 million.

"No scientist would hold exactly the same views after a half century of further experience, but Anne and I are still proud of our book," he told The Guardian in an interview in March 2018.

He said that the book helped start a worldwide debate on the impact of rising population that continues today.

"Its weaknesses were not enough on overconsumption and equity issues. It needed more on women’s rights, and explicit countering of racism – which I’ve spent much of my career and activism trying to counter," said Ehrlich, who has been a professor at Stanford University since 1959 where he is President of the Center for Conservation Biology.

"Too many rich people in the world is a major threat to the human future, and cultural and genetic diversity are great human resources.”

Contrary to the thesis of Ehrlich's book, Musk believes that the world is not populated enough. He has been calling for several months for people to have more children and denounces the decline in the birth rate in several Western and rich countries such as Japan, Italy and South Korea.