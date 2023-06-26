Anheuser-Busch's Latest Move Aims to Calm Down Angry Boycotters

It's been months and Bud Light has not yet managed to get out from under the controversy the beer brand inadvertently set off in April. After beginning a partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender social media influencer, the company has faced harsh backlash from consumers on both sides of the issue. The result has been a serious dip in sales.

Bud Light sales dropped 28.5% year-over-year for the week ending June 17, according to the most recent figures by Bump Williams Consulting and NielsenIQ. The week before saw a decline of 26.4%, and the week before that, 24.4%.

In the wake of this controversy, Bud Light unveiled a brand-new rebate in time for July 4 that could make some of its beers completely free to those supporters the brand has retained.

People who purchase a 15-pack (or larger) of Budweiser, Bud Light, Budweiser Select or Budweiser Select 55 between June 15 and July 8 are eligible for up to $15 back.

Some retailers, including Target, are selling a 15-pack of Bud Light for less than $15, a total that would tumble to $0 with the rebate.

"We recognize that over the last two months, the discussion surrounding our company and Bud Light has moved away from beer, and this has impacted our consumers, our business partners, and our employees," AB InBev's CEO Brendan Whitworth said in a statement June 15. "We are a beer company, and beer is for everyone."

