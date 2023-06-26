Amazon Stock Gets A Surprising Price Target

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Need for long-term water plan, future of Big Chino Water Ranch among top issues at CWAG candidate forum Trio of Republican senators bringing Hobbs’ nominations to a standstill CAFMA knocks down small wildland fire in Prescott Valley PVPD warns against leaving pets in hot vehicles CAFMA extinguishes fire inside Prescott Valley triplex apartment Prescott Council candidates emphasize need to protect Prescott Regional Airport in AVO discussion Multiple remembrances planned for 10-year mark of Granite Mountain Hotshots tragedy Police: woman killed, man critically injured in separate dog attacks in southern Arizona Quarters bounce: Cities win appeals of Census’ count of group quarters A year later, uncertainty from Dobbs lingers over Arizona abortion care

Subscribe Now
Monday, June 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Amazon Stock Gets A Surprising Price Target

Todd Campbell
Originally Published: June 26, 2023 9:26 p.m.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report is a FAANG stock that’s having quite a renaissance this year. After falling by nearly 50% in 2022, Amazon’s shares have rebounded 52% in 2023. The rapid recovery in Amazon’s stock likely has many scratching their head, given ongoing economic worry that could crimp retail sales and slow cloud-computing demand for Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Can Amazon’s stock continue climbing, or has it seen its highs for this year?

Amazon’s Financials Remain Strong

Amazon may have begun as an online bookseller during the Internet Boom. Still, it’s matured into one of the world’s biggest retailers and expanded to become a leader in providing cloud computing services to the biggest companies.

DON'T MISS: This Technology Holds the Key to Amazon's Future; It's Not Robots

Last quarter, Amazon’s revenue rose 9% from the year before, despite ongoing risks that consumer spending will slide because of stubborn inflation. The company’s top-line growth outpaced key competitors, including Walmart (WMT) - Get Free Report, which grew sales by 8%, and Target (TGT) - Get Free Report, which saw sales only inched 1% higher in the past year.

Amazon’s profitability also improved in the quarter. Earnings per share, or EPS, surged by 182% versus one year ago. For context, Walmart’s EPS increased by 13% while Target’s fell by 6%.

The reason behind Amazon’s relative outperformance isn’t just low prices. Its insight into consumer shopping behavior drives increasing ad revenue, sales at Whole Foods grocery stores are rising, and demand for cloud-computing services at AWS remains strong.

AWS revenue increased by 29% as more companies shifted data to the cloud, and brick-and-mortar sales totaled $19 billion, up 11% in fiscal 2022 from fiscal 2021. Meanwhile, advertising revenue improved 23% year-over-year to $11.6 billion in the fourth quarter.

Amazon’s Stock Chart Results In A New Price Target

One of the benefits of technical analysis is it provides insight into the aggregate sentiment of all market participants, including major money managers with access to resources individual investors can only dream about.

Investors can often spot trouble early on by charting the price action of stocks. Similarly, price charts can offer insight into potential price targets, particularly if you use point-and-figure charts.

Recently, Real Money technical analyst Bruce Kamich reviewed Amazon’s charts for clues to what may happen next.

Kamich’s evaluated charts for professional investors for over 40 years. He considered the stock’s price action, volume trends, and momentum. Then, he calculated new price targets based on daily and weekly point and figure charting.

Kamich views the recent action in Amazon favorably, noting that on-balance volume, a running total of up to down day volume, and moving average convergence divergence (MACD) are positive on the weekly price chart.

Amazon's shares have returned over 50% year-to-date. Source: TheStreet.com

Importantly, Kamich’s price targets suggest more room for Amazon’s stock to run higher. His daily and weekly point and figure charts suggest shares could climb to $137 and $178, respectively.

Those targets may be particularly assuring because the Federal Trade Commission recently sued Amazon over deceptive sales tactics related to subscriptions.

“You can learn a lot about the marketplace by watching the reaction to news. The latest news about AMZN you would assume to be bearish, but the stock price ignored it. Investors are looking ahead of this bump in the road. Stay long AMZN,” concludes Kamich.

What’s Next For Amazon’s Stock?

Of course, stocks don’t go up or down in a straight line. Point and figure charts can provide price targets but not a timeline to reach them. As a result, it wouldn’t be surprising if Amazon shares took a breather, given they’ve already enjoyed an impressive run-up.

Nevertheless, the charts suggest that pullbacks in Amazon’s stock may present a buying opportunity. If Amazon’s share price remains above $114, Kamich will technically stick with the stock.

Amazon is scheduled to report its second-quarter results in a few weeks on July 27. Analysts have increased their EPS outlook for the quarter to $0.35 from $0.31 60 days ago. They’ve also expanded their full-year EPS outlook to $1.58 from $1.42.

Additional upward earnings revisions are likely if the company can overdeliver on that outlook. However, nobody will confuse Amazon with being a value stock. Its forward price-to-earnings ratio, a standard valuation measure, is nearly 50.

That will make value-oriented investors shudder, but growth investors may not mind paying up to own shares. After all, Amazon’s always been a notoriously expensive stock, yet it’s also been one of Wall Street’s best performers.

There’s no guarantee that Amazon’s positive track record will continue. However, solid second-quarter results could act as an upside catalyst for shares, especially if Amazon’s management highlights strong demand for AWS solutions targeting artificial intelligence.

Amazon is the largest cloud-computing leader, with a 32% market share. Its already announced new semiconductor chips designed to help train and run large-language models or generative AI programs similar to ChatGPT.

“Our Inferentia2 chip, which just launched, offers up to four times higher throughput and ten times lower latency than our first Inferentia processor. With the enormous upcoming growth in machine learning, customers will be able to get a lot more done with AWS’s training and inference chips at a significantly lower cost,” wrote Amazon CEO Andy Jassey in April.

One Stock We Believe Will Win in The AI Race (It's not Nvidia!)

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: