Shake Shack Revives Menu Item to Challenge Wendy's, Burger King

Burger battles divide us and bring us together, by finding the perfect burger and sharing the latest delicious burger with friends and family. Even better would be to just enjoy some peace and quiet alone in your car with the burger, tasting each bite as if you were on a fancy dinner date, and where someone else is footing the bill.

No matter how you enjoy your favorite burger, burger chains are always out there trying to create the next best burger for you to try. Some new burgers are more of a gimmick and others resonate with your soul, taking you back to a happy place where all your taste buds rejoice, and that is what Shake Shack (SHAK) - Get Free Report wants you to do with their latest burger that is re-emerging on the menu.

Shake Shack rival Burger King and Wendy’s may have something to say about the latest burgers returning to the Shake Shack menu. Burger King, home of the Whopper where burgers are flame broiled, debuted a Maple Whiskey BBQ King Burger. The Burger King (QSR) - Get Free Report Maple Whiskey Burger was only available for a limited time. Wendy’s (WEN) - Get Free Report also has tried its hand at a bourbon burger, with Wendy’s Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger.

Shutterstock

Shake Shack Ups the Bourbon Game

Shake Shack has its own take on a boozy burger and it's the bee's knees. The Bourbon Bacon Jam Burger first hit menus at Shake Shack in May 2022, and it made another return earlier this year. It’s back again, by what must be a popular demand for the second time this year, according to Chew Boom. The idea of a bourbon bacon sandwich isn’t unique, as Shake Shack rival burger chains have put out their own boozy burgers.

Shake Shack does things differently than its competitors though, where other fast food burger chains focus on speedy service and ‘ok’ food, Shake Shack focuses on burger taste quality. As Shake Shack grew out of its hot dog cart in New York City, it stayed true to having simple recipes made with high quality ingredients. So the burger-chain now is known for great tasting food, according to Mashed.

The burger-chain is known as the “Anti-Chain Chain,” meaning that the dedication to the high-quality ingredients and serving up delicious food is more important than getting the burger into customers hands in less than 60 seconds. Customers are proving that they prefer the quality of the burger over the speed of service when it comes to getting their burgers, according to Business Insider.

Taste to Compare

The Wendy’s Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger is made with a quarter pound beef patty, that is fresh and never frozen, as the company likes to boast, and it's topped with applewood-smoked bacon, American cheese, and crispy onions that are then drizzled with a smoky bourbon bacon sauce. Wendy’s Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger is available in a single, double and tripled burger.

Burger King's Maple Whisky BBQ King burger was a limited-time only menu item in Canada. It was made with two beef patties that are flame grilled, each patty has a slice of cheese melted on it, and the burger is then topped with bacon, crispy onions and a Maple Whisky Sauce, according to Canadify.

Shake Shack’s Bourbon Bacon Jam Burger is made with 100% all Angus beef, with melted cheddar cheese, it also has crispy onions on it like the Wendy’s and Burger King burgers. The two biggest differences in the burgers are that the Shake Shack burger has a bourbon bacon jam that is made with Maker’s Mark Bourbon, which is considered a top bourbon. Then to top it off as best it can, Shake Shack adds its signature sauce, the ShackSauce. While we aren’t sure what is in the signature sauce, it is a blend of mayo, ketchup, mustard, cayenne pepper, pickle juice and a secret ingredient, sort of a Thousand Island dressing.

The Shake Shack Bourbon Bacon Jam Burger’s prices may vary by location, but a price of $9.59 for a single and $11.69 for a double can be found, according to Chew Boom. Since this burger keeps coming off the menu and reappearing, it may only be around for a limited time before it's gone.

The Bourbon Bacon Jam was also available with chicken, but it hasn't been confirmed as part of the comeback this time around, only the beef.