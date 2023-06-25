Popular Las Vegas Strip Attraction Gets a Stay of Execution

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Arizona gets $1 billion for broadband, part of $43 billion federal program Camp Not-A-Wheeze offers youth with asthma a normal camp experience while educating them on how to manage their chronic disease Chino Valley Police show off new Highway 89 building John McCafferty enjoys conquering peaks; has topped 267 so far Need for long-term water plan, future of Big Chino Water Ranch among top issues at CWAG candidate forum Trio of Republican senators bringing Hobbs’ nominations to a standstill CAFMA knocks down small wildland fire in Prescott Valley PVPD warns against leaving pets in hot vehicles CAFMA extinguishes fire inside Prescott Valley triplex apartment Prescott Council candidates emphasize need to protect Prescott Regional Airport in AVO discussion

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, June 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Popular Las Vegas Strip Attraction Gets a Stay of Execution

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: June 25, 2023 1:44 p.m.

Change never stops happening on the Las Vegas Strip. In the past year the Bally's name was replaced by the Horseshoe brand and soon one tower from that resort casino will be rebranded to Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Free Report Paris Las Vegas brand.

The Strip also lost the famed Hawaiian Marketplace in 2022 and countless long-running shows, including "Legends In Concert," saw their runs end as the Las Vegas tourist crowd has leaned toward big-name headliners over traditional production shows.

DON"T MISS: Longest Running Las Vegas Strip Show Making Surprise Return

Last year also saw the end of Siegfried and Roy's Secret Garden & Dolphin Habitat at Mirage and, in the coming year that same property will also lose its iconic Volcano. In addition, the Strip will lose an entire resort casino as Bally's (BALY) - Get Free Report Tropicana, the second-oldest casino on the Las Vegas Strip, will be demolished (or imploded) to make way for the new Oakland Athletics baseball stadium.

The future of the Mirage itself, and everything on its property, has been in question since MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report sold the operating rights to the property to Hard Rock International (HRI) last year. HRI has insisted that it won't be closing the main Mirage resort casino building as it fully remodels the property.

It has, however, already closed the Secret Garden & Dolphin Habitat, a one-time signature offering, and has made it clear that the Volcano will be shut down to make way for a version of the company's signature Guitar Hotel. No date has been given for that closure, but it could be imminent as the new owner has received county approvals for the new building.

Many Mirage fixtures under MGM's ownership are going away, but one popular show will be sticking around, at least for a while.

"Beatles:Love" will play at least into 2024.

Image source: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Hard Rock Extends 'Beatles: Love' at Mirage

HRI has the rights to use the Mirage name for three years from when the purchase from MGM closed at the end of last year. The company has not shared a timetable for the major improvements it plans to make at the core resort property, but those efforts will include expanding the casino space and remodeling the hotel towers.

While those changes are happening, the new owner will keep one staple around from the previous ownership -- Cirque du Soleil's "Beatles: Love" show. HRI has made a deal to keep the show running, "through at least 2024," according to a press release.

“The Beatles: Love is a musical masterpiece and raised the bar for live production shows in Las Vegas,” said Cirque du Soleil Resident Show Division President Eric Grilly. “We’re excited this extension gives our show the opportunity to reach even more audiences, and we thank our hard-working cast and crew for making dreams come to life.”

HRI has not commented as to whether it has the Beatles show in its long-term plans once the company finishes construction at the property. Given that the new owner will be building a guitar-shaped hotel on the property, it's not inconceivable that a longer-term deal will be made to extend the show.

Hard Rock Has Big Plans for Mirage

HRI has been very quiet about timetables for its remodel of Mirage. That's likely because the company does not fully know when it's going to begin major construction and wants people to continue booking stays at the property.

Once the work begins, however, HRI has dramatic plans for the property that will literally change the Las Vegas Strip skyline.

The company plans to "renovate the 3,044-room hotel-casino and build a new 600-room high-rise along Las Vegas Boulevard, according to a letter, which was shared by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

"All told, its musical instrument-shaped tower will be an “engineering masterpiece,” the paper reported. "At 660 feet tall, the high-rise is designed to resemble back-to-back guitars with 'brightly lit strings' and would feature floor-to-ceiling glass panes," the company shared.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: