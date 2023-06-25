Hasbro Brings Back An Iconic Children's Toy

If anyone had a crystal ball, or maybe a Magic 8 Ball made by Mattel (MAT) - Get Free Report, they might be able to predict when a new toy is going to start a craze. The Rubik’s Cube was a toy craze that hit the market in 1980 and made its comeback just recently. Many challengers on social media have since shown their talent of being able to beat the Rubik’s Cube in record time. It still continues to frustrate the majority of people.

After Nintendo's (NTDOF) game console hit the market, the majority of toy crazes revolved around the launch of new game systems from the handheld Game Boy to the Xbox, the technology behind the toys became a main driver. Surprisingly the Fidget Spinner, with zero electronics, was also a hit for a short period.

Once the toys are deemed a hit, obviously the demand increases as well as the price. After the Rubik’s Cube made it’s come back, it raised questions on whether other toys making a comeback makes a lot of sense.

Don't Call It a Come Back

Hasbro's Furby was originally launched in 1998, and its apparent artificial intelligence’ and adorableness made it a huge success. It has had several generations of Furby toys since. When the toy first hit the market, it was listed for only $35, but once it became popular, the price jumped to $100, according to People. The interactive toy is now in its fifth generation. The original Furby was able to 'learn' English as the toy was interacted with and the more children played with it, the more it would ‘learn.’

The toy was suspected to be a way to spy on America, and it was banned in secure locations by the National Security Agency, according to MSN. Since that rumor spread, the creator of the Furby David Hampton said it was untrue, and the Furby is only preprogramed to unlock different English words through interactive play.

It was and is not recording and sending information anywhere, according to Yahoo Entertainment. "[The NSA was] sucked into the illusion that Furby could learn and repeat things, so they just banned it," Hampton said. "But if they had just called me, they would know that the Furby was incapable of any of the things they were worried about."

After it was banned by the NSA, it may have helped spark all the more interest in the toy.

The latest generation of Furby is set to hit the shelves on July 15, according to Hasbro. It will be available in two colors, coral and purple.

"Following its craze-inducing launch in 1998, Furby has taken the world by storm, impacting every corner of the culture zeitgeist, from music to television and film," said Kristin McKay, Hasbro’s fashion and preschool, vice president and general manager. "For the brand’s 25th anniversary, we wanted to ignite the same excitement for this new generation by harnessing Furby's power of nostalgia while giving Gen Alpha everything they crave.”

New Features Same Cute Package

Whether the Furby is still a big-eyed furry looking owl or colorful and friendly looking ‘Ewok,’ it does come with some exciting new features that can be unlocked. It has five voice activated modes with over 600 responses, that includes lights, sounds and 10 songs. It will follow commands like “Dance Party,” “Copy Cat,” “Tell My Fortune,” “Let's Chill,” or “Lightshow.” It enjoys hugs, pats, belly tickles, shaking and being fed.

“Over the past few years, we’ve done a lot of research to understand what kids would want to see in a new Furby,” said McKay. “Through this research, kids told us that it was important for Furby to be their ultimate best friend – a furry companion to do all the things a BFF would do, like dance to music, share fortunes, meditate, mimic each other in silly voices, and even put on a light show, and that’s exactly what we created.”

If two Furby toys are together they can even interact with one another. Amazon already has the toy listed, and it retails for $69.99.