Elon Musk Talks About Botox Stigma

Luc Olinga
Originally Published: June 25, 2023 4:05 p.m.

Last month, a question bothered TikTok and Instagram users and the Kardashian fans alike.

Did supermodel Kendall Jenner have plastic surgery? What prompted this question was the teaser for the Kardashians new season, showing Khloé Kardashian, 38, and Kendall Jenner, 27.

What stuck with the fans was the face of Jenner.

One Instagram user simply asked: "What’s wrong with Kendall’s face?”

The reality TV star may have denied having had plastic surgery, but this was not enough to calm down social networks. You only have to see the success of a video posted by a plastic surgeon, claiming that he was going to prove what Jenner changed on her body, to realize the fascination of Internet users for the subject.

Stigma

Dr. Charles S. Lee uses photos of Jenner from different periods of her life, her teenage years, her early modeling career and recent photos, to expose the secret procedures that he believes Jenner has undergone.

"Here I can see she's had a brow lift, possibly part of a fox eye lift including the lower lid corners,” said Lee, who has more than 978,000 followers on TikTok.

The Beverly Hills, Calif.-based surgeon continued: "What I also see is [Jenner’s] upper eyelid has a little more platform show, so that could be a byproduct of the brow lift alone or additional eyelid surgery.”

The video has gone viral.

The success of this video underlines the contradiction that still surrounds plastic surgery. On the one hand, more and more people are resorting to it. On the other hand, it seems that a veil of taboo and shame still exists.

It is in this context that Elon Musk, the serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world, has just taken a position on the subject. For the CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report and owner of Twitter, when plastic surgery has been performed well, it is awesome.

He, therefore, calls for removing the stigma that often accompanies those who go under the knife to change their appearance. He made this statement during a thread on Twitter, when a user, with whom he often exchanges, expressed her exasperation over people telling her that she had lip fillers.

"I'm thinking of getting Botox and lip injections so that people's accusations about me can at least be accurate. (And, by the way, I don't get why men are so obsessed with this stuff anyway)," the user said in a tweet.

"I think it's important to admit why the comments get to me sometimes. When I'm anxious, I speak more from one side of my mouth. It's subconscious. Of course that makes me even more self-conscious when people mock it. They assume it's lip fillers gone bad. But really it's just me," she added in another tweet.

"Plastic surgery (done right) is awesome," Musk commented, adding "technology ftw [for the win]."

'It Shouldn't Be Frowned Upon'

The techno king as he's known at Tesla then elaborated.

"Not suggesting you or anyone else has had plastic surgery, but rather that it shouldn’t be frowned upon if it actually works," Musk said.

The user agreed: "Fair enough. I think it's up to individuals to decide for themselves. Although it does come with risks, which potions and lotions (ineffective as they are) do not."

Plastic surgery aims to reshape a part of the body, victim of a congenital malformation, damaged by an accident or as a consequence of an illness. Its twin sister known as cosmetic surgery aims to modify or correct an area of ​​the body -- face, breasts, silhouette, lips, etc. -- deemed unsightly or a source of a complex or to satisfy the quest for beauty and perfection.

The use of cosmetic surgery is an important and personal choice, not to be taken lightly, warn the experts. This is why it is recommended to have psychological maturity before embarking on it.

