Dave Ramsey Shares New Advice On a Current Investing 'Trick'

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Proposed Deep Well Ranch annexation, City Charter amendments up for discussion by Prescott Council Tuesday Photos: Bluegrass bonanza! Music artists take center stage at 42nd Annual Prescott Bluegrass Festival Memories of a family legacy – a funeral home acquired in a 1903 gambling bet Prescott Rodeo Grounds improvement plans generate varied views from City Council candidates ‘Save the Rodeo’ Tele-Town Hall attracts thousands of listeners Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home & Crematory celebrates 120th anniversary Yavapai College announces Division of Workforce and Innovation Need2Know: Bosa Donuts opens in Prescott Valley; Art Hive collective now open on Cortez Street; Clarion Pointe cuts ribbon on Prescott Valley hotel Beat the heat this summer with easy ways to save on electric bills Kiwanis Club’s 81st annual Kiddie Parade set for 9 a.m. June 30

Subscribe Now
Sunday, June 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Dave Ramsey Shares New Advice On a Current Investing 'Trick'

Jeffrey Quiggle
Originally Published: June 25, 2023 7:55 p.m.

New investors confront a lot of questions about where to begin.

Author and radio host Dave Ramsey shared his thoughts on the subject with TheStreet Editor-in-Chief Sara Silverstein in a recent exclusive interview (video above).

DON'T MISS: Dave Ramsey Explains Why Now Is a Great Time To Buy a House

Ramsey referred to comments he had previously made about how many millionaires get started with real estate investments.

"If you're a new home buyer, listen to me carefully," he had urged. "We've studied millionaires for decades. The typical millionaire, the first $1 million to $5 million of net worth they get, is their paid-off home."

Silverstein asked Ramsey about advice he would have have for new investors.

"Well, back to those millionaires again that we were talking about," Ramsey said. "They steadily invest in things like a Roth 401(k) with a match, hopefully, and maybe a Roth IRA, if not in some good growth stock mutual funds. And that's steady investing. And you and I know from our world, they get the advantage of dollar cost averaging doing that."

The personal finance personality discussed his belief that it does not take a prohibitively large amount of money to get started.

Some of the most popular current stocks to purchase include Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report, Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Free Report, Meta (META) - Get Free Report and Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Free Report.

"But that constant steady investing, it doesn't require a lot of money to become fairly wealthy, especially if you start early," he said.

"Now, here's the trick. We teach folks to get out of debt," Ramsey continued. "Everything but your house, and build an emergency fund again before you start your 401(k)."

"Because if you don't have an emergency fund and you have an emergency, you're going to do something stupid like cash out early and end up with big penalties and taxes and all kinds of crap coming at you."

Ramsey emphasized the need to understand which steps to take and when to take them.

"So do this stuff in the right order," he said. "Get yourself free of car payments, free of student loans. Now you've got money to invest after you put that emergency fund in place."

"We recommend at what we call Baby Step four, you start putting 15% of your income into good growth stock mutual funds and some kind of retirement plan," he said. "Hopefully it's a Roth 401(k) with a match."

Dave Ramsey's Baby Steps

Ramsey frequently talks about what he calls the seven baby steps for one to take control of one's money. In step four, he calls out the percentage of household income he recommends to be put toward retirement.

Step 1: Save $1,000 for your starter emergency fund.

Step 2: Pay off all debt (except the house) using the debt snowball.

Step 3: Save 3–6 months of expenses in a fully funded emergency fund.

Step 4: Invest 15% of your household income in retirement.

Step 5: Save for your children’s college fund.

Step 6: Pay off your home early.

Step 7: Build wealth and give.

"It's not a fairy tale," Ramsey says. "It works every single time!"

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers and their proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: