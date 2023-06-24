OFFERS
Obituary: Suzanne R. Charles

Suzanne R. Charles. (Courtesy)

Suzanne R. Charles. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: June 24, 2023 3:16 p.m.

Suzanne ‘Suzy’ Charles, passed away on May 28, 2023 at her home in Phoenix, AZ. Born Suzanne Renee Tilton in September 1965 in Denver, Colorado, she was the first daughter of John L. Tilton and Lynda A. Williams.

Suzy graduated from Wheat Ridge High School in Colorado in 1984. She was driven in both academics and athletics, and graduated as a varsity letter recipient in diving, gymnastics, and cheerleading.

Suzy enrolled at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) in Prescott, Arizona in 1985, and graduated in 1989 with a BS in Aeronautical Science. At that time, she was listed in the Who’s Who Among American Universities and Colleges. As the first woman admitted to the ERAU Flight Fellowship Program, she enjoyed working as a flight instructor at the university for several years.

Her first job as a commercial airline pilot was with Wings West/American Eagle Airlines in 1993, where she flew the Swearingen Metroliner and Jetstream 31. Then she was hired by America West Airlines in 1996, where she trained to fly the Boeing 737 and 757. Suzy also trained on and flew the Airbus 319, 320 and 321. As most of her flying was conducted as a Captain, all who flew with her appreciated her friendly demeanor and professionalism.

After Sept. 11, 2001, Suzy was the first of many commercial airline pilots who volunteered to be certified as a Federal Flight Deck Officer (FFDO). This involved extensive firearm and hand to hand combat training to be able to protect the flight deck from intrusion. Suzy was one of very few women in the FFDO program. Suzy received her 25 year badge from American Airlines in 2021.

Suzy married her first husband, Jamie Harris of San Diego, CA, in 1995. Their daughter, Malia Harris was born in January 2000. In February 2019, Suzy married Gary Charles of Phoenix. Suzy and Gary enjoyed many hobbies including fishing, boating, RV trips, and their three dogs.

Suzy is survived by her parents, Lynda and Douglas Williams, (Prescott, AZ) John Tilton, Carol Tilton, (Centennial, CO) her daughter Malia Harris, (San Diego, CA) her husband Gary Charles and step-daughter Kayla Charles, her sisters, Shelley Hall (Fairfield, CT) and Marie Tilton, (Castle Rock, CO) her brother, Bryan Tilton, (Chandler, AZ) her three nieces and one nephew, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends whom all share deeply in the loss of their beloved Suzy.

A celebration of Suzy’s life will be scheduled at a later date. Contributions in Suzy’s name may be made to the Yavapai County Humane Society at yavapaihumane.org/donate. Please indicate your donation is in memory of Suzy Charles.

Information provided by the family.

