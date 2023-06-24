Obituary: Richard ‘Dick’ Santomeno
Richard “Dick” Santomeno passed away on June 15, 2023, in Prescott, Arizona. Dick was born in Hartford, Connecticut on March 4, 1942, to Angelo and Margaret Santomeno. Dick was a Vietnam Veteran who proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. For over 25 years he owned and operated eight Maaco body and paint shop franchises and an automotive paint supply company called Nancar, in Phoenix, Arizona. Some of his hobbies included golfing and flying. He even owned his own plane at one time.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Santomeno; daughter, Amanda Jones of Glendale, AZ; son, Jay Santomeno of Mesa, AZ; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Gloria Holden and many nieces, nephews, and cousins across the country. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joe and John Santomeno. Dick will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
There will be a private viewing for family and close friends on June 26, at Sunrise Funeral Home, 8167 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley, AZ, 86314, followed by graveside service at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ, 85024, at 2 p.m. After the services the family will be hosting a celebration of life gathering at 5245 W. Crocus Drive, Glendale, AZ, 85306. If attending the gathering please RSVP to 602-228-8512.
Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.
Information provided by the funeral home.
