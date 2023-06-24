OFFERS
Obituary Notice: Guy Wion

Originally Published: June 24, 2023 2:48 p.m.

Guy Wion, born June 26, 1933, in Canton, Oklahoma, passed away June 19, 2023, in Prescott, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.

