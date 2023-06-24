Obituary: Ettie LaVerne Mixon
1929 — 2023
Ettie LaVerne Mixon was born on Feb. 12, 1929, in Bartow, Florida to Edward Vernon and Dorothy Nancy Brooks. She passed away on June 17, 2023, in Chino Valley, Arizona at the age of 94, following an extended illness.
Known as Bunny to friends and family, she was a seventh generation Floridian and attended Summerlin Institute in Bartow. After high school, she married George Allen Mixon, also a Bartow native who had recently returned from serving his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. The couple first made their home in Bartow, later in Gainesville, Florida and then Valdosta, Georgia where their daughter, Nancy Marie, was born. Four years later, Holly Ann was welcomed into the family. Bunny was a devoted mother as the family followed George’s career, living throughout Florida, including Lakeland, Orlando, and Plantation, where both daughters attended public school and community college. Bunny continued to live in the family home until the mid-1990s, when she retired from Plantation General Hospital after 25 years as a switchboard operator. She then moved to Chino Valley to live near her daughter, Holly.
During the 1960s, she became an avid golfer alongside George, and together they played courses throughout Florida. In her retirement years, Bunny enjoyed taking college classes at Yavapai Community College, hiking and taking road trips throughout the region with a seniors’ club, reading novels, and keeping a pristine home.
Bunny was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her son-in-law, Daniel Sherman Garber. She is survived by her two daughters, Nancy Garber of Tahlequah, Oklahoma and Holly Mixon of Chino Valley; her sister, Barbara Jean Conant of Valdosta; her granddaughter, Ginny Rae Poe and grandson-in-law, Christopher Poe, and her great-grandson, George Daniel Poe, of Eureka Springs, Arkansas; along with several nieces and nephews.
Information provided by the family.
