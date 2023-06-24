Obituary: Ettie LaVerne Mixon

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Arizona Republican election official sues Kari Lake for defamation Man involved in deadly 2021 Arizona Amtrak train shooting gets 10 years in prison Arizona executive order safeguards abortion seekers and providers from prosecution Newly released body camera footage shows Border Patrol agents shooting a tribal member in Arizona Prescott council candidates differ on future of Big Chino Water Ranch Prescott VA honors PTSD Awareness Month with equine therapy demonstration, resource fair 7 miles of Walker Road designated as Yavapai County Scenic/Historic Route Arizona Center for Law files lawsuit challenging $15M state appropriation to Prescott Frontier Days Cherokee star and exoplanet names selected by International Astronomical Union Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in Colorado River water rights case

Subscribe Now
Saturday, June 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Obituary: Ettie LaVerne Mixon
1929 — 2023

Ettie LaVerne Mixon. (Courtesy)

Ettie LaVerne Mixon. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: June 24, 2023 3:13 p.m.

Ettie LaVerne Mixon was born on Feb. 12, 1929, in Bartow, Florida to Edward Vernon and Dorothy Nancy Brooks. She passed away on June 17, 2023, in Chino Valley, Arizona at the age of 94, following an extended illness.

Known as Bunny to friends and family, she was a seventh generation Floridian and attended Summerlin Institute in Bartow. After high school, she married George Allen Mixon, also a Bartow native who had recently returned from serving his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. The couple first made their home in Bartow, later in Gainesville, Florida and then Valdosta, Georgia where their daughter, Nancy Marie, was born. Four years later, Holly Ann was welcomed into the family. Bunny was a devoted mother as the family followed George’s career, living throughout Florida, including Lakeland, Orlando, and Plantation, where both daughters attended public school and community college. Bunny continued to live in the family home until the mid-1990s, when she retired from Plantation General Hospital after 25 years as a switchboard operator. She then moved to Chino Valley to live near her daughter, Holly.

During the 1960s, she became an avid golfer alongside George, and together they played courses throughout Florida. In her retirement years, Bunny enjoyed taking college classes at Yavapai Community College, hiking and taking road trips throughout the region with a seniors’ club, reading novels, and keeping a pristine home.

Bunny was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her son-in-law, Daniel Sherman Garber. She is survived by her two daughters, Nancy Garber of Tahlequah, Oklahoma and Holly Mixon of Chino Valley; her sister, Barbara Jean Conant of Valdosta; her granddaughter, Ginny Rae Poe and grandson-in-law, Christopher Poe, and her great-grandson, George Daniel Poe, of Eureka Springs, Arkansas; along with several nieces and nephews.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: