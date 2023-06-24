Obituary: Charlotte Ann Johnson

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Arizona Republican election official sues Kari Lake for defamation Man involved in deadly 2021 Arizona Amtrak train shooting gets 10 years in prison Arizona executive order safeguards abortion seekers and providers from prosecution Newly released body camera footage shows Border Patrol agents shooting a tribal member in Arizona Prescott council candidates differ on future of Big Chino Water Ranch Prescott VA honors PTSD Awareness Month with equine therapy demonstration, resource fair 7 miles of Walker Road designated as Yavapai County Scenic/Historic Route Arizona Center for Law files lawsuit challenging $15M state appropriation to Prescott Frontier Days Cherokee star and exoplanet names selected by International Astronomical Union Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in Colorado River water rights case

Subscribe Now
Saturday, June 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Obituary: Charlotte Ann Johnson

Originally Published: June 24, 2023 2:48 p.m.

On June 7, 2023, Charlotte Ann Johnson, 72, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away peacefully at her home.

Charlotte has lived in the Prescott area for most of her life and was loved by all.

Charlotte had one brother and two sisters that she visited frequently in Phoenix and California. She went camping at the Glamis Dunes amongst other activities. She loved the lake and was able to spend time there with the family as well.

Charlotte, the third eldest of five children, was born on Feb. 22, 1951 to Newell and Maxine Newton in Lansing, Michigan. She was a rancher’s wife before starting work as a secretary for Yarnell Elementary School. Later she became a legal secretary/paralegal in Prescott, Arizona and continued to work in that profession until she passed. She worked for J. Andrew Jolley for the last 13 years and affectionately referred to him as “big dumb butt”.

Team roping was Charlotte’s life along with family and she loved it more than anyone. Once her children were old enough to start roping, she decided to join in the fun. She always said, “Isn’t this fun?” She was able to compete in her beloved team roping sport until her tragic and unexpected passing.

Charlotte was predeceased by father James Newell Newton, who died in September 2004, mother Maxine Carolyn Newton (Armstrong) who died May 23, 2010, and brother, Thomas William Newton, who died May 26, 1969.

She is survived by her children Tom Bill (Melainie) Johnson, Amber Mary (Cole) Gould (Johnson) and Jeb Newton (Jamie) Johnson; grandchildren Haley Frances Johnson, Taylor Jay Johnson, Bryce Thomas Johnson, Payton June Johnson and Jewel Marie Gould; sisters, Fran Moore, Mimi Burns; and brother Jim Newton.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Grandma Charlotte Memorial Scholarship which is in the process of being created.

Celebration of Life will be held at The Prescott Rodeo Grounds Mackin Building at 3 p.m. July 14, 2023

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: