Obituary: Charlotte Ann Johnson

On June 7, 2023, Charlotte Ann Johnson, 72, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away peacefully at her home.

Charlotte has lived in the Prescott area for most of her life and was loved by all.

Charlotte had one brother and two sisters that she visited frequently in Phoenix and California. She went camping at the Glamis Dunes amongst other activities. She loved the lake and was able to spend time there with the family as well.

Charlotte, the third eldest of five children, was born on Feb. 22, 1951 to Newell and Maxine Newton in Lansing, Michigan. She was a rancher’s wife before starting work as a secretary for Yarnell Elementary School. Later she became a legal secretary/paralegal in Prescott, Arizona and continued to work in that profession until she passed. She worked for J. Andrew Jolley for the last 13 years and affectionately referred to him as “big dumb butt”.

Team roping was Charlotte’s life along with family and she loved it more than anyone. Once her children were old enough to start roping, she decided to join in the fun. She always said, “Isn’t this fun?” She was able to compete in her beloved team roping sport until her tragic and unexpected passing.

Charlotte was predeceased by father James Newell Newton, who died in September 2004, mother Maxine Carolyn Newton (Armstrong) who died May 23, 2010, and brother, Thomas William Newton, who died May 26, 1969.

She is survived by her children Tom Bill (Melainie) Johnson, Amber Mary (Cole) Gould (Johnson) and Jeb Newton (Jamie) Johnson; grandchildren Haley Frances Johnson, Taylor Jay Johnson, Bryce Thomas Johnson, Payton June Johnson and Jewel Marie Gould; sisters, Fran Moore, Mimi Burns; and brother Jim Newton.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Grandma Charlotte Memorial Scholarship which is in the process of being created.

Celebration of Life will be held at The Prescott Rodeo Grounds Mackin Building at 3 p.m. July 14, 2023

