Obituary: Amador B. Garcia

Amador B. Garcia passed away June 12, 2023. He was 79. He was ranked as a National Tennis Player in Texas.

Survivors include his wife Judith Garcia of 52 years, two sons Vance and Evan, daughter-in-law Sandra and three grandchildren Anthony, Adrian, and Sara.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., July 5, at Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes in Prescott Valley.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.



Information provided by the funeral home.