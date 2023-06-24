Obituary: Alfred ‘Al’ J. Brokop

Al was born on Aug. 23, 1934, on the south side of Chicago, Illinois. He died peacefully at home on June 10, 2023, in Prescott, Arizona, after a yearlong battle with kidney disease.

Al worked most of his career for Container Corporation in Chicago. He was a point-of-purchase salesman and designer. He truly loved his job and said he always felt sorry for people who came into work unhappy on Mondays.

In the early days of Container, he was drafted into the Army and served two years in Nuremberg, Germany and lived off base with his then wife, Camille (mother of his four sons). Al and Candi were fortunate to be able to travel back to Nuremberg in 2018 and revisit where they lived and played. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Brokop, and his special companions, Cookie, Zach and Brunnin who brought him great joy.

Al is survived by his four sons, Don (Victoria), Chuck, Todd (Michelle) and Rob. He also has six grandchildren, Erik, Colette, Stephanie, Blake, Alexis and Camryn. He adored and was very proud of his four sons. He took them camping, fishing and on many road trips. He coached them in many sports, skated with them in hockey games and played baseball and football in the lot next door. He loved moving rocks around for landscaping with them and he continued that tradition with Candi in Prescott. Fun could be had by all after this chore was completed.

Al is survived by his brother Don (Be) and eight nephews and nieces and their 14 children. Al even enjoyed taking his nephews on camping trips when they were young and they enjoyed their time with Uncle Al. Additionally, Al is survived by his soul mate, partner and wife of 23 years, Candi. They were fortunate to be able to travel the world, including China, Africa, Europe, Antarctica, South America, Scandinavia, British Isles and their favorite place in the world, Greece.

Without fail, Al would buy Candi fresh flowers every two weeks and they never missed their Friday date nights. They had a wonderful life together.

Al had a great joy for life. Every day was a new adventure and he was always working on projects. He was heavily involved in traveling, photography, jazz, collecting, reading, hiking and watching professional hockey. He loved IPA craft beer and was so proud of his large beer glass collection. He took pleasure in helping people and was always there for them. He was outgoing, had a great sense of humor and was a self-proclaimed story man. You’d undoubtedly hear some of the stories again and again even if you told him you’d heard it before because “it was a good story worth hearing again.” Al always spoke his mind and you always knew where you stood with him. Al will be greatly missed.

At his request, there will be no service, but a Celebration of Life is tentatively scheduled for August 26th.

