Obituary: Alfred ‘Al’ J. Brokop

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Arizona Republican election official sues Kari Lake for defamation Man involved in deadly 2021 Arizona Amtrak train shooting gets 10 years in prison Arizona executive order safeguards abortion seekers and providers from prosecution Newly released body camera footage shows Border Patrol agents shooting a tribal member in Arizona Prescott council candidates differ on future of Big Chino Water Ranch Prescott VA honors PTSD Awareness Month with equine therapy demonstration, resource fair 7 miles of Walker Road designated as Yavapai County Scenic/Historic Route Arizona Center for Law files lawsuit challenging $15M state appropriation to Prescott Frontier Days Cherokee star and exoplanet names selected by International Astronomical Union Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in Colorado River water rights case

Subscribe Now
Saturday, June 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Obituary: Alfred ‘Al’ J. Brokop

Alfred ‘Al’ J. Brokop. (Courtesy)

Alfred ‘Al’ J. Brokop. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: June 24, 2023 3:15 p.m.

Al was born on Aug. 23, 1934, on the south side of Chicago, Illinois. He died peacefully at home on June 10, 2023, in Prescott, Arizona, after a yearlong battle with kidney disease.

Al worked most of his career for Container Corporation in Chicago. He was a point-of-purchase salesman and designer. He truly loved his job and said he always felt sorry for people who came into work unhappy on Mondays.

In the early days of Container, he was drafted into the Army and served two years in Nuremberg, Germany and lived off base with his then wife, Camille (mother of his four sons). Al and Candi were fortunate to be able to travel back to Nuremberg in 2018 and revisit where they lived and played. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Brokop, and his special companions, Cookie, Zach and Brunnin who brought him great joy.

Al is survived by his four sons, Don (Victoria), Chuck, Todd (Michelle) and Rob. He also has six grandchildren, Erik, Colette, Stephanie, Blake, Alexis and Camryn. He adored and was very proud of his four sons. He took them camping, fishing and on many road trips. He coached them in many sports, skated with them in hockey games and played baseball and football in the lot next door. He loved moving rocks around for landscaping with them and he continued that tradition with Candi in Prescott. Fun could be had by all after this chore was completed.

Al is survived by his brother Don (Be) and eight nephews and nieces and their 14 children. Al even enjoyed taking his nephews on camping trips when they were young and they enjoyed their time with Uncle Al. Additionally, Al is survived by his soul mate, partner and wife of 23 years, Candi. They were fortunate to be able to travel the world, including China, Africa, Europe, Antarctica, South America, Scandinavia, British Isles and their favorite place in the world, Greece.

Without fail, Al would buy Candi fresh flowers every two weeks and they never missed their Friday date nights. They had a wonderful life together.

Al had a great joy for life. Every day was a new adventure and he was always working on projects. He was heavily involved in traveling, photography, jazz, collecting, reading, hiking and watching professional hockey. He loved IPA craft beer and was so proud of his large beer glass collection. He took pleasure in helping people and was always there for them. He was outgoing, had a great sense of humor and was a self-proclaimed story man. You’d undoubtedly hear some of the stories again and again even if you told him you’d heard it before because “it was a good story worth hearing again.” Al always spoke his mind and you always knew where you stood with him. Al will be greatly missed.

At his request, there will be no service, but a Celebration of Life is tentatively scheduled for August 26th.

Arrangements handled by Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home Prescott Chapel. Please log on to ruffnerwakelin.com to share a memory with his family.

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: