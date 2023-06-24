From Smart Speakers to Smart Plugs, These Are the Best Early Prime Day Smart Home Deals

The smart home is constantly evolving, with Apple, Amazon, Google, Samsung, and countless others all offering ecosystems that now, more than ever before, are more friendly with one another. With Amazon making Prime Day 2023 official, smart home gadgets of all sizes and use cases are ripe for discounts.

Luckily, you don’t need to wait till the clock strikes midnight on July 11, 2023, to score a deal though. Right now, a plethora of smart home gadgets--from speakers to routers with plugs, cameras, and thermostats in between--are all seeing fresh discounts on Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report.

Ahead we’re sharing the best deals broken up by smart home product category, and keep checking back as we’ll update as we find more products with deep discounts.

Best Early Prime Day Smart Speaker Deals

Echo Dot Kids 5th Gen ($27.99, originally $59.99 at Amazon)

Here’s a secret—while the Echo Dot Kids comes with a year of Kids+ and boasts a fun Dragon or Owl design, it can also be used as a regular Echo Dot. At a rare 53% discount, you can get your first smart speaker or easily add another to your home for just $27.99. The latest generation Echo Dot delivers a more robust sound that can fill a room and supports tap gestures for easy control. It can also double as a Wi-Fi access point to expand the coverage of your Eero Wi-Fi system and features a Temperature sensor inside. The Dragon and Owl designs look adorable as well.

Echo Pop and Ring Video Doorbell Wired ($39.99, originally $104.98 at Amazon)

This bundle lets you score two smart home gadgets for the price of one. You get the latest Amazon smart speaker--the Echo Pop--which delivers clear audio for smaller rooms and provides instant access to Alexa. You also get a Ring Video Doorbell Wired, a $64.99 value, included and can pair with the Echo Pop. This way, when someone is at your door, Alexa can announce it on the speaker.

Best Early Prime Day Security Camera Deals

Ring Indoor Cam 1st Gen ($49.99, originally $59.99 at Amazon)

While this isn’t the new second generation, the original Ring Indoor Cam is an easy way to watch your home while out and about. It features a 1080p HD lens to let you see your space clearly and even supports motion detection. It’s $10 off at $49.99 on Amazon now.

Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera ($27.99, originally $34.99 at Amazon)

Unlike the Ring Indoor Cam above, this Kasa Smart Security Camera offers a pan and tilt functionality, which means that from the connected app or smart home ecosystem, you can adjust the view from the camera while away from home. It integrates with Amazon or Google (GOOGL) - Get Free Report ecosystems and boasts a 1080p HD camera.

Best Early Prime Day Smart Thermostat Deals

Google Nest Thermostat ($99.99, originally $129 at Amazon)

The Nest Thermostat originally proposed a smart thermostat on the map, and the latest version lets you control your HVAC—aka your home’s temperature--from anywhere. It offers a simple installation guided by the Google Home app for Android or iOS and is $30 off at $99.

Eve Room Indoor Air Quality Monitor ($79.95, originally $99.95 at Amazon)

By clipping the $20 coupon on Amazon, you can score this indoor air quality sensor for just $79.96. The Eve Room integrates with Apple’s (AAPL) - Get Free Report Home app and is a simple screen that will work immediately. You can easily see the temperature, humidity levels, and VOC levels. It recharges via USB and lasts for up to 6 weeks.

Best Early Prime Day Smart Plug Deals

Meross Outdoor Smart Plug ($25.69, originally $32.99 at Amazon)

Whether you want to control a bug zapper, outdoor string lights, or a speaker, this Meross Outdoor Smart Plug lets you do just that. Best of all, though, it integrates with all three major smart home ecosystems--Apple, Amazon, and Google--and is IP44 weatherproof with socket covers.

Kasa Smart Plug Mini Four-Pack ($22.99, originally $29.99 at Amazon)

If you live in the Alexa or Google smart home ecosystem, you can’t go wrong with the Kasa Smart Plug Mini. It lets you power on or off nearly any thinkable device, from a standard fan to a coffee machine. Score this four-pack for just $22.99 at Amazon, which is over 17% off the $29.99 MSRP.

Meroos Smart Plug Mini Four-Pack ($31.95, originally $39.99 at Amazon)

Prefer Meross or need support for Apple Home? Consider this four-pack of mini smart plugs that can be controlled via Siri thanks to Apple integration and boasts support for Amazon and Google.

Best Early Prime Day Smart Light Deals

Philips Hue Color Smart A19 Bulb Starter Kit ($169.99, originally this $199.99 at Amazon)

This starter kit provides everything you’ll need to get started with the Philips Hue smart lighting system, and it’s 15% off on Amazon. For $169.99, you get three A19 color bulbs and the Hue Bridge. Philips Hue integrates with the major smart home ecosystems, and the bulbs can be set to almost any color imaginable.

Philips Hue Color Smart A19 Bulb Two-Pack ($82.98, originally $99.99 at Amazon)

If you already have a Philips Hue Bridge or want to start with more than just three bulbs in the kit above, you can score two A19 full-color bulbs for just $82.98. That’s a 17% discount off the $99.99 MSRP, and this item is eligible for fast, free Prime shipping.

Best Early Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum ($249, originally $274.99 at Amazon)

Tired of getting up to vacuum around your home or apartment? You can let a robot do it for you, and this Roomba 694 is down to just $294 on Amazon ahead of Prime Day. It’s designed for hardwood floors, laminate, tile, and carpet to clean nearly anywhere. It boasts a run time of 90 minutes and integrates with Alexa for hands-free control.

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty XL Base ($299.99, originally $599.99 at Amazon)

This Shark Robot Vacuum comes paired with a base that will seamlessly recharge the device but will even empty the dirt for you. Shark says it has enough room to hold debris for 45 days before you need to empty it, and the brush roll is even self-cleaning to prevent items from getting stuck.

Best Early Prime Day Wi-Fi Router Deals

Eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi System Four-Pack ($284.98, originally $439.98 at Amazon)

This set of four Eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi routers can cover up to 6,000 square feet with dependable coverage and supports up to gigabit speeds. The 6+ pucks support Wi-Fi 6 in a dual-band concurrent configuration. Like any other Eero router, you’ll set it up and monitor the network in the smartphone companion app.

Eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi Router Three-Pack ($149.99, originally $484.96 at Amazon)

A strong internet connection is essential to the smart home, and you can’t go wrong with an Eero Mesh Wi-Fi system. Right now, a three-pack of Eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi Routers is just $149.99 on Amazon—a massive 69% discount on an easy way to boost your network. You’ll set these up via the Eero app for Android or iOS, and they feature TrueMesh technology, which intelligently chooses which access point to connect your device to.

