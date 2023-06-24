OFFERS
Subscribe Now
Saturday, June 24
DeSantis Doubles Down On Shocking Charge In 'Woke' War With Disney

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: June 24, 2023 3:32 p.m.

Ron DeSantis is building his presidential campaign on a particular narrative: that companies embracing inclusive policies -- ones that show that LGBTQ+ people exist -- are pushing sexuality in places that it hadn't been.

That's the general purpose of the so-called Don't Say Gay legislation that led former Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report Chief Executive Bob Chapek to speak out against DeSantis. That bill, which is now Florida law, originally prevented any mention of sexual orientation for students in grades three or lower.

DON'T MISS: DeSantis Makes Boldest Charge Yet Against Disney

Florida's Board of Education approved an expansion of the legislation that in April would "bar teachers from talking about sexual orientation and gender for all public school students," Time reported.

The change was made at the request of DeSantis, who has decided to build his presidential campaign around his so-called war on woke.

Now, a political action committee that supports DeSantis in his run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination has released an ad that goes after not just Disney but also Target (TGT) - Get Free Report and Anheuser-Busch (BUD) - Get Free Report.

The commercial has been airing in Iowa and South Carolina, two key states in the nomination process. It builds on the theme DeSantis has made the cornerstone of his war with Disney.

DeSantis wants to make culture issues a focus of his campaign.

Image source: Shutterstock

DeSantis Expands His 'Woke' War Targets

DeSantis has been wooing conservative voters with a narrative that suggests that what he calls "woke" companies (and politicians) want to sexualize children. At a recent campaign stop in Nevada, he said that Disney was “supporting the sexualization of minors.”

That's a claim he has made previously.

“It’s been very disappointing to watch this particular company, what they’ve done by advocating things like the sexualization of children," he said.

The campaign ad from Never Back Down, a PAC backing DeSantis's 2024 presidential bid, followed similar themes, but Disney was not the only target. A 30-second ad styled in the fashion of a fairy tale went after Target and Anheuser-Busch (the owner of Bud Light) as well.

"Once upon a time Disney films were for kids, not secret sexual content. Target and Bud Light didn't sell extreme liberal agendas and schools taught the ABCs not CRT. This isn't a fairy tale. It's a nightmare. But one man stood up: Ron DeSantis."

The ad then goes on to feature a sound bite of DeSantis saying "we stand for the protection of our children. We will fight those who seek to rob them of their innocence. We will never ever surrender to the woke mob."

"Ron DeSantis will never back down" appears on screen to close the ad.

DeSantis's Targets Take Different Approaches

Target has become a right-wing nemesis because it sells Pride merchandise. The chain has pulled some of that merchandise in order to protect its workers from potential violence.

Anheuser-Busch has become a right-wing target after the brand partnered with the transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney for a social-media campaign.

That campaign was called out by Kid Rock. The singer posted a social-media video of him shooting at cases of the the beer, which has fallen from its tops sales spot in the U.S.

The beer company has tried to win back customers by leaning on its traditional imagery in new ads, but sales for Bud Light have suffered.

Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger has directly addressed the situation, making clear that it could adjust its planned $17 billion of spending in Florida over the past decade.

The company has already canceled a $1 billion headquarters project near Disney World that would have relocated more than 2,000 highly paid workers to Florida.

DeSantis has suggested that the company killed that project to save money.

