Watch Tesla Test Drivers Narrowly Avoid Scary Accident in Full Self-Driving Mode

Many Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report bulls are pinning their optimism of where the stock can still go based on the company's tech.

Whether it is artificial intelligence or the electric vehicle maker's autopilot ambitions, Tesla's tech will drive it's upside, according to investors like Cathie Wood.

DON'T MISS: Elon Musk Says One Thing May Maker or Break Tesla

But based on a new video that's emerged, that self-driving tech still has a long way to go.

A video posted online shows the vehicle navigating a winding road fairly well, sticking to it's side of the the two-lane street and even braking to avoid a large semi-truck unexpectedly backing into the road while test drivers Ross Gerber and Dan O'Dowd sit ready to take control of the vehicle if anything goes wrong.

And then something does go wrong.

More Tesla:

About 40 second into the video the vehicle simply runs a stop sign and nearly collides with two vehicles who had the right of way in the intersection.

"That was you braking?," one of the tester's asks the other. "I braked, yea. I wasn't going to wait to find out because I saw the two cars going at each other," the driver responds.

The video shows the limitations of the tech despite some claims that Tesla's Full Self-Driving mode is completely hands free from freelance Tesla enthusiasts who post videos of themselves not paying attention to the road while engaged in the vehicles autopilot features.

"Really the value of the company is primarily on the basis of autonomy. That's really, I think, the main driver of our value,” Musk recently said at the Paris Viva Tech innovation conference.

"Although I've said this before, I think we will solve autonomy soon," he said.

Forget Tesla -- We’re all-in on this EV stock