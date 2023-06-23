Watch Tesla Test Drivers Narrowly Avoid Scary Accident in Full Self-Driving Mode
Many Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report bulls are pinning their optimism of where the stock can still go based on the company's tech.
Whether it is artificial intelligence or the electric vehicle maker's autopilot ambitions, Tesla's tech will drive it's upside, according to investors like Cathie Wood.
DON'T MISS: Elon Musk Says One Thing May Maker or Break Tesla
But based on a new video that's emerged, that self-driving tech still has a long way to go.
A video posted online shows the vehicle navigating a winding road fairly well, sticking to it's side of the the two-lane street and even braking to avoid a large semi-truck unexpectedly backing into the road while test drivers Ross Gerber and Dan O'Dowd sit ready to take control of the vehicle if anything goes wrong.
And then something does go wrong.
More Tesla:
- Why Tesla Stock Is Going Through the Roof -- And Where It Could Go Next
- Elon Musk's Latest Tesla Announcement Could Shake Up the Entire EV Industry
- Elon Musk Has a 'Purity' Around Motivation For Game-Changing EV Deal
About 40 second into the video the vehicle simply runs a stop sign and nearly collides with two vehicles who had the right of way in the intersection.
"That was you braking?," one of the tester's asks the other. "I braked, yea. I wasn't going to wait to find out because I saw the two cars going at each other," the driver responds.
The video shows the limitations of the tech despite some claims that Tesla's Full Self-Driving mode is completely hands free from freelance Tesla enthusiasts who post videos of themselves not paying attention to the road while engaged in the vehicles autopilot features.
"Really the value of the company is primarily on the basis of autonomy. That's really, I think, the main driver of our value,” Musk recently said at the Paris Viva Tech innovation conference.
"Although I've said this before, I think we will solve autonomy soon," he said.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- This Is the Best Nut for Brain Health, According to a Neurologist and Alzheimer's Expert
- Robert Irwin Gets Bit in the Face by the Same Type of Snake as Late Dad Steve: 'Déjà Vu'
- Tests show bear that mauled man to death was in good health, not rabid
- Suspect arrested after attempted armed robbery in Prescott
- Delta Flight Canceled After Pilot's Arrest Ahead of Scheduled Takeoff
- Need2Know: The Produce Only Market brings fruits, vegetables to Goodwin Street; Morris Health provides services to adults ; Toyful store in former Merchandise Mart Antique Mall holds grand opening
- 2-year-old victim in critical condition after suspected methamphetamine overdose; suspects in custody
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Prescott doctor charged in connection with transporting women over state line for sex
- UPDATE: ADOT shows Highway 89 open, but now brush fire north of Drake
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Two high-profile Prescott intersections get green light for new traffic signals
- Master plan for home of ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’ to benefit Prescott, Arizona
- Bear sighted in Prescott Valley, town reports
- Obituary: Brianna Jo Borgen
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 2, 2018
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: