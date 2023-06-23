UFC President Says Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are 'Serious' About Cage Match

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg’s “cage match” is actually gaining some traction -- at least that’s how UFC president Dana White is leading the public to believe.

In an interview with TMZ Sports on Thursday, June 22, White said that he had phone calls with both Musk and Zuckerberg and claimed they were “dead serious” about getting into the ring for a fight.

“They both said, ‘Yeah, we’ll do it,’” White said.

White said that Zuckerberg was the first to message him to ask whether Musk was serious about a potential fight, and Musk told White that he was serious.

The fight between the two high profile billionaires would no doubt be an astronomical draw, and White recognizes that.

“This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world, bigger than anything that’s ever been done. It would break all pay-per-view records,” White said.

White also acknowledged that Musk and Zuckerberg “recognized” how much money they could raise for charity for this fight.

“I don’t think either of them need the money,” White joked.

As for a timeline, White said he wasn’t sure yet and acknowledged that discussions are still in their “early stages.” But he reiterated that he’s also serious about organizing the fight, should the two be willing to get in the middle of the octagon.

The origin of this feud was due to Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta META reportedly launching a new app that will combat Twitter as a text-based social media platform. Musk responded to a tweet on Tuesday, June 20, about the platform, and in another response, he brought up the idea of having a “cage match” with Zuckerberg.

