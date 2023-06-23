Starbucks Workers Are Going on Strike for Pride; Here's Why
Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Free Report employees across the nation have announced their intentions to go on strike in the coming week to protest “the company’s unlawful decision to unilaterally alter or terminate store Pride decoration policies without negotiating with our union.”
The union of the Pike Street Roastery, which has been demanding recognition for more than a year now, is the company’s flagship store, located in Seattle. The uproar began when the union pointed out that many stores were being told they couldn't put up decorations for Pride month.
DON'T MISS: Watch Tesla Test Drivers Narrowly Avoid Scary Accident in Full Self-Driving Mode
As the LGBTQ+ community celebrates Pride month, consumers and employees are paying close attention to the actions of corporate allies. Other major retailers Anheuser-Busch (BUDFF) and Target (TGT) - Get Free Report have both been heavily criticized for lackluster responses to conservative backlash. Both companies, like Starbucks, have made Pride and LGBTQ+ support a part of their company images.
According to the union's Let Workers Show Their Pride petition, "Starbucks has built its business on claims of being a progressive company. Yet all too often, its actions don't live up to these proclaimed values," the letter states. "Reports and videos of managers refusing to allow rainbow flags are not the first attacks on the queer workers and customers who help drive their stories. Let's hold Starbucks accountable and make it clear that we're not buying their empty claims to be a good company."
The strike began on Friday, June 23, and includes more than 150 stores across the U.S. According to the statement, the strike will conclude at 11:59pm on Sunday, June 25.
