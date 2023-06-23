Paramount Needs to Be Sold, But Outcome Not Likely

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Proposed Deep Well Ranch annexation, City Charter amendments up for discussion by Prescott Council Tuesday Photos: Bluegrass bonanza! Music artists take center stage at 42nd Annual Prescott Bluegrass Festival Memories of a family legacy – a funeral home acquired in a 1903 gambling bet Prescott Rodeo Grounds improvement plans generate varied views from City Council candidates ‘Save the Rodeo’ Tele-Town Hall attracts thousands of listeners Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home & Crematory celebrates 120th anniversary Yavapai College announces Division of Workforce and Innovation Need2Know: Bosa Donuts opens in Prescott Valley; Art Hive collective now open on Cortez Street; Clarion Pointe cuts ribbon on Prescott Valley hotel Beat the heat this summer with easy ways to save on electric bills Kiwanis Club’s 81st annual Kiddie Parade set for 9 a.m. June 30

Subscribe Now
Sunday, June 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Paramount Needs to Be Sold, But Outcome Not Likely

Ellen Chang
Originally Published: June 23, 2023 7:13 p.m.

Entertainment company Paramount Global's troubles continue to pile up with rumors that its assets could be sold.

Despite a report by Business Insider that said streaming giant Netflix considered buying the company's studio assets, it is not likely a sale or a breakup of its assets would occur, said Steven Cahall, an equity analyst for Wells Fargo Securities, in a research report.

DON'T MISS: Top Disney Financial Executive Makes Surprise Departure

A purchase by Netflix would give the company valuable assets such as Paramount's library, its studio lot in Los Angeles and its numerous in-production TV series and films.

A sale of Paramount Studios and CBS Studio would likely receive bids from several streaming giants, he wrote.

"We've always viewed Paramount Studios (and PARA's CBS Studio) as a rare gem that, if put up for sale, could garner significant M&A interest from streamers; however, we're not convinced PARA would break-up and sell," Cahall said.

Paramount's streaming business is "misguided" and instead the company should shut down that business and sell the studios to the highest bidder, he said.

Since Amazon paid $8.5 billion for MGM's film and television studio, Paramount's Studios are worth about $30 billion, Cahall estimates.

"At 5x EV/Licensing for Paramount Studios (since we're now in higher cost of capital times) PARA's studios are worth ~$30bn, i.e. upside to the current stock price after accounting for debt. TVM and DTC would then be unwound/sold at deep discounts, but it's value-creating," he said.

The issue is that without a studio, Paramount's streaming business is "orphaned," Cahall said. Shari Redstone, who serves as nonexecutive chair of Paramount, has sought to "consolidate core assets and her most recent commentary has seemed add to DTC conviction," he wrote.

Since companies like Netflix are not likely to acquire Paramount's entire business, selling the company outright does not appear to be on the table currently, which is why Wells Fargo has an underweight rating with a target price of $11 a share.

The bull case is that Paramount is either sold or its asset are sold separately, Cahall said.

Paramount could continue making investments, but that money will be wasted since the company will be forced to sell in the future.

"The bear case is actually only modestly different: good money will be thrown after bad for another 1-2 years before the break-up becomes inevitable," he said.

Investors Remain Unhappy

Investors have grown impatient as Paramount has struggled over the past year. Shares of Paramount, which changed its name from ViacomCBS in 2022, have fallen by 9.37% year-to-date and by 7.11% during the past six months.

The stock received a slight reprieve over the past month, rising slightly by 3.7%.

Paramount, which owns the Paramount CBS, Showtime, MTV and Comedy Central brands, has been facing hurdles for awhile despite its hits with movies like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Yellowstone." Advertising revenue has been slumping while competition has been heating up.

Shares of the company fell by over 28% on one day last November after it reported weaker-than-expected expected first quarter earnings while cutting its dividend by nearly 80% in a move designed to save around $500 million a year.

Paramount hopes to have at least 100 million streaming subscribers by the end of 2024.

Get investment guidance from trusted portfolio managers without the management fees. Sign up for Action Alerts PLUS now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: