CarMax Surges After Q2 Earnings Top Forecasts Despite 'Challenging' Market
CarMax Inc. (KMX) - Get Free Report shares powered higher Friday after the used car retailer posted stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings amid what it called a "challenging macro environment".
CarMax said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in May, the group's fiscal first quarter, fell 7.7% from last year to $1.44 per share, but came in well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of 79 cents per share.
Group revenues, CarMax said, were down 17.4% at $7.7 billion but again topped analysts' estimates of a $7.53 billion tally. Combined wholesale vehicle sales were down 11.3% to 378,972 units, but retail sales formed a larger portion of the overall revenue tally, at 14%, and expenses were down 15% at $560 million.
- Stocks Slip Lower, 3M Settlement, Fed Bank Lending, CarMax Earnings On Deck, Meta News In Canada - 5 Things To Know
"Our deliberate actions are driving improved trends in the business, despite the challenging macro environment," said CEO Bill Nash. "Our unit performance in used, wholesale and consumer and dealer buys all improved sequentially from the year-over-year trends in the second half of fiscal year 2023. We also continued to deliver strong retail and wholesale gross profit per unit along with SG&A reductions.”
“We are prioritizing projects that drive operating efficiencies and create better experiences for our associates and customers," Nash added. "We believe these steps will enable us to come out of this cycle leaner and more effective, while also positioning us for future growth.”
CarMax shares were marked 7.9% higher in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $84.50 each.
The Commerce Department's May inflation report, published earlier this month, showed used car prices were up 4.4%, matching April's increase, after falling for the previous nine months.
Higher borrowing costs, pegged to the Federal Reserve's year-long run of 10 consecutive rate hikes, have also made new car purchases increasingly expensive for most consumers, adding to demand for pre-owned vehicles.
Earlier this month, smaller rival Carvana (CVNA) - Get Free Report issued a bullish near-term outlook, forecasting second quarter profits of around $50 million, thanks in part to ongoing cost-cuts and firming secondary car market.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- This Is the Best Nut for Brain Health, According to a Neurologist and Alzheimer's Expert
- Robert Irwin Gets Bit in the Face by the Same Type of Snake as Late Dad Steve: 'Déjà Vu'
- Delta Flight Canceled After Pilot's Arrest Ahead of Scheduled Takeoff
- Suspect arrested after attempted armed robbery in Prescott
- Need2Know: The Produce Only Market brings fruits, vegetables to Goodwin Street; Morris Health provides services to adults ; Toyful store in former Merchandise Mart Antique Mall holds grand opening
- Tests show bear that mauled man to death was in good health, not rabid
- Prescott’s annual fireworks, celebration scheduled at Watson Lake Saturday, July 1
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Prescott doctor charged in connection with transporting women over state line for sex
- UPDATE: ADOT shows Highway 89 open, but now brush fire north of Drake
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Two high-profile Prescott intersections get green light for new traffic signals
- Master plan for home of ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’ to benefit Prescott, Arizona
- Obituary: Brianna Jo Borgen
- Bear sighted in Prescott Valley, town reports
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 2, 2018
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: