Arizona Republican election official sues Kari Lake for defamation Man involved in deadly 2021 Arizona Amtrak train shooting gets 10 years in prison Arizona executive order safeguards abortion seekers and providers from prosecution Newly released body camera footage shows Border Patrol agents shooting a tribal member in Arizona Prescott council candidates differ on future of Big Chino Water Ranch Prescott VA honors PTSD Awareness Month with equine therapy demonstration, resource fair 7 miles of Walker Road designated as Yavapai County Scenic/Historic Route Arizona Center for Law files lawsuit challenging $15M state appropriation to Prescott Frontier Days Cherokee star and exoplanet names selected by International Astronomical Union Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in Colorado River water rights case

Friday, June 23
Billionaire Investor Says One Wildly Popular EV Stock Is Going To Keep Rising

Ian Krietzberg
Originally Published: June 23, 2023 5:48 p.m.

Bolstered by excitement over industry-changing partnerships with competitors to grant access to its Supercharging network, Tesla's stock has been on quite a run recently. Elon Musk's famous EV company has gained 111.77% so far for the year, jumping from $182 per share to $260 in the past month alone.

Many investors are treating the carmaker as an AI company, with Cathie Wood of Ark Invest convinced that Tesla is poised to rake in up to $10 trillion by 2030 through an as-yet nonexistent autonomous taxi business.

DON'T MISS: Why Tesla Stock Is Going Through the Roof -- And Where It Could Go Next

Ron Baron, the founder of investment management firm Baron Capital, thinks that, over the next few years, the stock will continue shooting up.

"The stock is now $250, I think it's going to be $500 in 2025 and I think in 2030, it's going to be $1,500," Baron told CNBC. "That's my targets."

Baron first invested in Tesla in 2014 and has experienced a lucrative pay-off thus far.

More Tesla:

"We invested $380 million and we made about $4 billion so far," he said. "We cashed in about a billion and a half. We now have 17.5 million shares and I think we're going to make six or seven times that."

Baron personally owns 5 million shares of the company.

"I'm the last one to buy and I will be the last one to sell. Last in, last out," Baron said. "I bought for the clients, we sold about a quarter of their stock. I haven't sold a single share, personally."

Forget Tesla – We’re all-in on this EV stock

Tesla's record 13-day green streak came to an end on June 14 after shares of the company had risen more than 40% and its market value had jumped by around $200 billion. The stock opened June 23 at $259.29.

