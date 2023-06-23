Billionaire Investor Defends ESG Strategy Amid Backlash Against 'Woke' Policies

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Arizona Republican election official sues Kari Lake for defamation Man involved in deadly 2021 Arizona Amtrak train shooting gets 10 years in prison Arizona executive order safeguards abortion seekers and providers from prosecution Newly released body camera footage shows Border Patrol agents shooting a tribal member in Arizona Prescott council candidates differ on future of Big Chino Water Ranch Prescott VA honors PTSD Awareness Month with equine therapy demonstration, resource fair 7 miles of Walker Road designated as Yavapai County Scenic/Historic Route Arizona Center for Law files lawsuit challenging $15M state appropriation to Prescott Frontier Days Cherokee star and exoplanet names selected by International Astronomical Union Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in Colorado River water rights case

Subscribe Now
Friday, June 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Billionaire Investor Defends ESG Strategy Amid Backlash Against 'Woke' Policies

Tony Owusu
Originally Published: June 23, 2023 2:22 p.m.

The rallying cry for some investors has been "go woke, go broke."

Those investors point to the recent successes of the Bud Light (BUDFF) and Target (TGT) - Get Free Report boycotts, recent movie flops at the box office for Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report, and a host of other examples to say that investing in the political left's policy initiatives is a recipe for disaster.

DON'T MISS: DeSantis' Anti-ESG Law May Force Key Business to Leave Florida

But billionaire investor Ron Barron pushed back on that notion Friday, saying that his investments based on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) ques is paying off handsomely for himself.

"A lot states are trying to pass legislation saying you shouldn't consider those factors, and only consider how you can make the most money," Baron told CNBC. "We do consider those factors. We do consider good governance."

"To argue against the idea that only making the most money is what's important, we've been conscious of this (ESG) and we have outperformed."

Baron, who's Baron Capital mutual fund is one of Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Free Report biggest boosters, says that 98.8% of its funds have done better than the market and 45.5% are in the top 1%.

He also said that Baron Capital has been the top performing mutual fund since its inception since 2003 using ESG investing as a guiding light.

Baron could be specifically pushing back against Florida Governor, and 2024 presidential candidate, Ron DeSantis, whose state government will be implementing its Government and Corporate Activism Act on July 1.

The legislation would penalize state-registered banks if they denied services to the oil, gas and weapons industries.

Banks who say they are dedicated to climate change and do not plan on providing services to the oil and gas industries have threatened to leave the state.

Check out Baron's interview with CNBC below.

Get investment guidance from trusted portfolio managers without the management fees. Sign up for Action Alerts PLUS now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: