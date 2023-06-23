OFFERS
Amazon Already Dropped Some Stellar Early Prime Day Laptop Deals, Like the M1 MacBook Air for $799

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: June 23, 2023 2:30 a.m.

With Amazon Prime Day officially set to start on July 11, 2023, the retailer is already rolling out some early sales. Sure, there are 20 of the best ones we’ve found here, and you score an epic bundle on two smart home essentials, but with back-to-school soon to be on folks' minds, it’s time to focus on laptops.

And the leading pack is a return to the lowest price we’ve ever tracked on Apple’s superb M1 MacBook Air. You can save on other Mac and Windows laptops ahead of Prime Day as well.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

13-inch MacBook Air with M1 ($799.99, originally $999 at Amazon)

Jacob Krol/TheStreet

Whether you need a laptop fit for both work or play and even if you need a warhorse that can handle more intense tasks, you should consider the 13-inch MacBook Air. It might boast the same iconic wedged design as the original, but with the Apple-made M1 chip inside it truly is supercharged. This entry-level laptop from Apple can handle batch photo edits, long 4K video edits, gaming, and dozens of tabs open in Safari or Google Chrome.

At $200 off, it’s returned to the lowest price we’ve tracked and is an epic deal. With no fan or cooling system inside, it won’t sound like a leafblower, even under immense pressure.

Get It.

14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro ($1,749, originally $1,999 at Amazon)

Jacob Krol/TheStreet

Whether you need more ports, a buttery smooth display that can scale to 120Hz, or just need more power for creative tasks, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro is an excellent choice. It’s also a full 13% or $250 off at $1,749 for the entry-level model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The cooling system here and a more powerful M2 Pro chip containing a 10-Core CPU and 16-Core GPU are better suited for 3D modeling and intense creative tasks. The cooling system also lets the M2 Pro chip run longer for sustained workflows. It also comes with many ports, like three USB-C/Thunderbolt 4, an SD card slot, and an HDMI port.

Get It.

16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro ($2,249.99, originally $2,499 at Amazon)

Apple

If you’ve been eyeing Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, we would act fast as a rare 10% discount has returned on the most advanced laptop in the MacBook family. This features an expansive, vibrant, and smooth 16.2-inch Liquid Retina display with a centered-notch up-top that contains the improved 1080pHD FaceTime Camera.

It boasts a chunkier design like the 14-inch MacBook Pro that allows for plenty of ports but offers even more graphics performance from a 19-Core GPU. That is paired with a 12-Core CPU from the M2 Pro chip, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of solid-state-storage. The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro is currently down to $2,249.99 on Amazon.

Get It.

13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 ($1,099.99, originally $1,299 at Amazon)

Jacob Krol/TheStreet

While the 13-inch MacBook Pro doesn’t boasts a fancy new look, it does contain the M2 Chip and a fan, which makes this more fit for extended, intense workflows. And if you’re still looking for a Touch Bar, this is the one MacBook in the current lineup that features it. It features the classic MacBook Pro build with two USB-C ports, and a 720p FaceTime HD camera. It’s $100 off at $1,099.99 at Amazon right now.

Get It.

15.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro ($1,199.99, originally $1,899.99 at Amazon)

Amazon

While this isn’t the newest laptop in Samsung’s Galaxy Book family, a $700 discount is not to be overlooked. The Galaxy Book 2 Pro offers plenty of power from a 12th Gen Intel Core Processor that meets the Evo standard and is equipped with a massive 32GB of RAM. It comes with Windows 11 out of the box and 1TB of storage.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 ($1,499.99, originally $1,1799.99 at Amazon)

Amazon

With a 15-inch vibrant display set a wider aspect ratio to let you see more without scrolling, and a swift Intel i7 Processor, the Surface Laptop 5 gets a lot right. This configuration comes with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM, providing plenty of runway for Windows. It’s currently 17% off at Amazon for $1,499.99.

Get It.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

