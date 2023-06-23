A Popular European Tourist Destination Just Made Itself Phone-Free

While almost everyone has once talked about how nice it would be to throw away the phone and go far away, it is much harder to actually disconnect.

Even on vacation, there is always the temptation to give a quick newsfeed scroll or answer a few emails.

With some statistics showing that the average person checks their phone every 12 minutes, a small island of the Finnish coast has started marketing itself as the place to connect with "nature with all [your] senses."

'Switch Off Your Phone And Genuinely Enjoy The Islands'

Sitting on the Baltic Sea and off Finland's southeastern coast, the island of Ulko-Tammio is uninhabited but popular among visitors interested in nature. It is one of the islands making up the Eastern Gulf of Finland National Park, known for its pine forests and hundreds of rare bird species living along the rocky sea cliffs.

"The island of Ulko-Tammio, which is located off the coast of Hamina, will be a phone-free area this summer," Mats Selin, who heads tourist marketing for Visit Kotka-Hamina, said in a press release. "We want to urge holidaymakers to switch off their smart devices and to stop and genuinely enjoy the islands."

The key detail is that the initiative is voluntary (no one will be coming to take one's phone or slapping you with a ticket if you do pull it out!). Instead, it is a tourist initiative as well as a marketing move meant to reach travelers specifically looking to unwind and disconnect.

The country of Finland has 41 national parks that draw in millions of both local and foreign tourists every year. One of dozens of smaller islands in Eastern Gulf of Finland, UIko-Tammio has likely been selected for the marketing push as a way to drive tourism. The small island normally known about only by hard-core nature or fauna lovers is accessible by water ferry or private boat from more popular parts of the park.

Parks & Wildlife Finland also maintains cabins and tents for guests to use overnight. According to local tourism managers, they hope to see the "phones off" initiative take off as travelers take the time to be truly one with their surroundings. That said, the island is also fully covered by network connection so the temptation to publish a quick Instagram post will remain.

'A Great Initiative That Could Be Implemented In Other Destinations'

"We encourage visitors to put their phones away voluntarily and to focus their senses on nature rather than on their phones," Joel Heino, who leads outdoor recreation and visitor management for Parks & Wildlife Finland, said in a statement. "This is a great initiative that could be implemented in other nature and recreational destinations, too."

Over the last few years, there has been a rise in touristic interest in remote or out-of-the-way destinations. In August 2023, Atlantic Airways launched the first direct flight to the Faroe Islands from the U.S.

Going to Vágar from Stewart International Airport (an hour outside New York City),the flight will run once a week until October 4 and is specifically catered to American interest in their glaciers and fjords.

Home to only 3,000 people, the Scottish island of Islay has also recently been seeing an influx of tourists after a marketing campaign around its whisky distilleries and traditions.

